Pawel Cibicki & Pierre Michel Lasogga: Leeds United sign forwards

Both Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Pawel Cibicki will add to Leeds United's forward options

Leeds United have signed striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan from Hamburg and Pawel Cibicki on a four-year contract from Swedish club Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee.

Former Germany Under-21 international Lasogga, 25, has scored 30 goals in 107 games since joining Hamburg from Hertha Berlin on an initial loan in 2013.

Cibicki, 23, was born in Poland but played for Sweden Under-21s.

He scored 13 goals in 57 league appearances for Malmo.

The former Poland youth international had a loan spell at fellow Swedish top-flight club Jonkopings Sodra last season, scoring 10 times in 24 starts.

He featured three times for Sweden in the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer, including the 0-0 draw with England.

