St Mirren 3-0 Dundee United

Former Ross County midfielder Ian McShane, left, scored St Mirren's third goal

Lewis Morgan's double helped St Mirren end Dundee United's winning start to the Scottish Championship season.

The 20-year-old fired in the opener from outside the box after 26 minutes, before the Buddies twice struck the woodwork.

Morgan doubled his side's lead three minutes into the second half with a curling effort into the bottom corner.

And former Ross County midfielder Ian McShane's first St Mirren goal sealed the win with 12 minutes to play.

Jack Ross' men join United and Queen of the South on nine points, and sit third in the Championship table, while the Terrors' inferior goal difference means they drop to fourth.