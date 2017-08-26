Dagenham & Redbridge 5-1 Bromley

Michael Cheek scored a brace as Dagenham eased past Bromley to move top of the National League with a convincing win at Victoria Road.

Cheek put the home side ahead following a brilliant run into the box as some sloppy defending gifted him the ball and he picked out the top corner with 15 minutes gone, before Luke Wanadio equalised for the Ravens midway through the first half as he fired Louis Dennis' assist into the bottom corner.

But summer signing Cheek restored the hosts' lead as his header found the target to complete his brace three minutes later with his third goal of the season and team-mate Kevin Lokko glanced Andre Boucaud's cross home to make it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.

The Daggers went further ahead with 15 minutes remaining through Morgan Ferrier, who beat goalkeeper David Gregory from the centre of the box before Corey Whitely added more gloss late on with his sixth goal in his last six games to seal his side's victory.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.