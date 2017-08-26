Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1.
Dagenham & Redbridge 5-1 Bromley
Michael Cheek scored a brace as Dagenham eased past Bromley to move top of the National League with a convincing win at Victoria Road.
Cheek put the home side ahead following a brilliant run into the box as some sloppy defending gifted him the ball and he picked out the top corner with 15 minutes gone, before Luke Wanadio equalised for the Ravens midway through the first half as he fired Louis Dennis' assist into the bottom corner.
But summer signing Cheek restored the hosts' lead as his header found the target to complete his brace three minutes later with his third goal of the season and team-mate Kevin Lokko glanced Andre Boucaud's cross home to make it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.
The Daggers went further ahead with 15 minutes remaining through Morgan Ferrier, who beat goalkeeper David Gregory from the centre of the box before Corey Whitely added more gloss late on with his sixth goal in his last six games to seal his side's victory.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 3Pennell
- 19Ling
- 6RobinsonBooked at 81mins
- 5Robson
- 17Boucaud
- 18Lokko
- 25Whitely
- 10FerrierBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWhiteat 77'minutes
- 11Okenabirhie
- 23CheekSubstituted forHawkinsat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Justham
- 9Hawkins
- 15N'Gala
- 22White
- 29Howells
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 5Chorley
- 17WanadioSubstituted forAllenat 62'minutes
- 6Holland
- 12Wynter
- 11Mekki
- 16SterlingSubstituted forJohnsonat 67'minutes
- 18PorterSubstituted forWilliamsat 55'minutes
- 10Dennis
- 4Rees
- 21Sutherland
Substitutes
- 2Dunne
- 7Allen
- 8Raymond
- 9Williams
- 15Johnson
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 1,415
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1. Corey Whitely (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joe White replaces Morgan Ferrier.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Bromley 1. Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Daniel Johnson replaces Tyrone Sterling.
Booking
Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Brett Williams replaces George Porter.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Oliver Hawkins replaces Michael Cheek.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1. Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Bromley 1. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bromley 1. Luke Wanadio (Bromley).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bromley 0. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.