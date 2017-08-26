National League
Dag & Red5Bromley1

Dagenham & Redbridge 5-1 Bromley

Michael Cheek scored a brace as Dagenham eased past Bromley to move top of the National League with a convincing win at Victoria Road.

Cheek put the home side ahead following a brilliant run into the box as some sloppy defending gifted him the ball and he picked out the top corner with 15 minutes gone, before Luke Wanadio equalised for the Ravens midway through the first half as he fired Louis Dennis' assist into the bottom corner.

But summer signing Cheek restored the hosts' lead as his header found the target to complete his brace three minutes later with his third goal of the season and team-mate Kevin Lokko glanced Andre Boucaud's cross home to make it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.

The Daggers went further ahead with 15 minutes remaining through Morgan Ferrier, who beat goalkeeper David Gregory from the centre of the box before Corey Whitely added more gloss late on with his sixth goal in his last six games to seal his side's victory.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 3Pennell
  • 19Ling
  • 6RobinsonBooked at 81mins
  • 5Robson
  • 17Boucaud
  • 18Lokko
  • 25Whitely
  • 10FerrierBooked at 66minsSubstituted forWhiteat 77'minutes
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 23CheekSubstituted forHawkinsat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Justham
  • 9Hawkins
  • 15N'Gala
  • 22White
  • 29Howells

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 5Chorley
  • 17WanadioSubstituted forAllenat 62'minutes
  • 6Holland
  • 12Wynter
  • 11Mekki
  • 16SterlingSubstituted forJohnsonat 67'minutes
  • 18PorterSubstituted forWilliamsat 55'minutes
  • 10Dennis
  • 4Rees
  • 21Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 2Dunne
  • 7Allen
  • 8Raymond
  • 9Williams
  • 15Johnson
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
1,415

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Bromley 1. Corey Whitely (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Joe White replaces Morgan Ferrier.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Bromley 1. Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Daniel Johnson replaces Tyrone Sterling.

Booking

Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Brett Williams replaces George Porter.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Oliver Hawkins replaces Michael Cheek.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Bromley 1. Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Bromley 1. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bromley 1. Luke Wanadio (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bromley 0. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dag & Red63301610612
2Sutton United640297212
3Boreham Wood63211510511
4Bromley6321117411
5Aldershot6312147710
6Gateshead631283510
7Dover631265110
8Leyton Orient6312910-110
9Maidenhead United623110739
10Eastleigh62317529
11Wrexham63035509
12Ebbsfleet615011928
13Halifax62224408
14Maidstone United622278-18
15Macclesfield622246-28
16Barrow61419727
17Fylde61411112-17
18Chester51316606
19Tranmere613256-16
20Woking6204511-66
21Guiseley6123513-85
22Solihull Moors5113712-54
23Hartlepool602439-62
24Torquay6015715-81
View full National League table

