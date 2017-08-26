Walsall 3-3 Bradford City

Match ends, Walsall 3, Bradford City 3.
Walsall produced a stunning fightback to come from three goals down and rescue a point in a thriller against Bradford.
After a scrappy first half-hour, Bradford went ahead after 30 minutes as Alex Gilliead's rampaging run led to Charlie Wyke drilling across the six-yard box for Shay McCartan to tap home.
The Bantams doubled their lead after 38 minutes as Dominic Poleon latched on to Tom Field's cross and swept a scuffed finish into the bottom corner from 10 yards.
It looked game over when Bradford made it 3-0 after 49 minutes, Tony McMahon's deep free-kick turned into his own net by Walsall defender Luke Leahy.
Leahy soon atoned for that, scoring with a bullet header from Nicky Devlin's cross to pull one back after 55 minutes.
The comeback was on when substitute Tyler Roberts - signed on loan from West Brom a day earlier - headed home Leahy's 61st-minute cross from 12 yards, just eight minutes into his debut.
And the fightback was completed three minutes from time as Roberts' teasing cross was bundled home from close range by Amadou Bakayoko to salvage a point for Walsall.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 14Wilson
- 23Donnellan
- 5Guthrie
- 6Devlin
- 11MorrisSubstituted forRobertsat 53'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 2Edwards
- 3Leahy
- 10Oztumer
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 8Cuvelier
- 13Roberts
- 15Kinsella
- 18Roberts
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
- 36Candlin
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 29McMahonBooked at 88mins
- 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 75mins
- 5Kilgallon
- 15FieldBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBarrat 77'minutes
- 17GillieadSubstituted forHendrieat 59'minutes
- 4Reeves
- 14McCartanSubstituted forPybusat 55'minutes
- 7Law
- 11Poleon
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 12Sattelmaier
- 18Hendrie
- 19Jones
- 20Pybus
- 30Barr
- 34Patrick
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,817
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 3, Bradford City 3.
Attempt saved. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jake Reeves.
Foul by James Wilson (Walsall).
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Walsall).
Lachlan Barr (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
(Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Tony McMahon.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pybus (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 3, Bradford City 3. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lachlan Barr (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lachlan Barr (Bradford City).
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Luke Leahy (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lachlan Barr (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Daniel Pybus.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Lachlan Barr replaces Tom Field because of an injury.
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Walsall).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.