Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham

Neeskens Kebano (left) has scored seven goals in 37 games for Fulham

Goals from Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte secured Fulham's first win of the season and ended Ipswich's 100% start to the Championship campaign.

They took a deserved first-half lead when Kebano lost his marker to head in Ryan Fredericks' cross from the right.

Fonte doubled the lead after the break, firing in the rebound from a narrow angle after Kebano had a shot saved.

Ipswich continued to struggle for possession and chances, as they fell to a first defeat in five league games.

The hosts only managed two shots on target, as they failed to make it five league wins from five at the start of a season for the first time in the club's history.

Fulham, meanwhile, were unfortunate not to score more, as Fredericks and Fonte both saw efforts hit by the woodwork in the first half.

Fonte's goal was his first for the club since arriving from Braga, but his afternoon was ended early when he went off with what appeared to be a groin injury 15 minutes from time.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side have now won three successive games against the Tractor Boys since a 2-1 home defeat at Craven Cottage in December 2015.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:

"Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to your opposition. They were streets ahead of us. They absolutely bashed us up with and without the ball.

"We tried putting round pegs in square holes. We had players playing out of position due to injury and I didn't think it was right to go negative.

"There's no need to panic. We've had four good results without all of our squad available. You've got to remember that it's just one game, one result. We've won our other four league games."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We didn't start the season like Ipswich did, but there's a huge number of games still in front of us.

"I expect we can start to be more positive now. We know we're not at our best level yet and we've made costly mistakes at the beginning of the season.

"We showed we didn't forget how to play good football. There is space for us to be better."