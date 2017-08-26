Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham

Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Fulham 2.
Goals from Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte secured Fulham's first win of the season and ended Ipswich's 100% start to the Championship campaign.
They took a deserved first-half lead when Kebano lost his marker to head in Ryan Fredericks' cross from the right.
Fonte doubled the lead after the break, firing in the rebound from a narrow angle after Kebano had a shot saved.
Ipswich continued to struggle for possession and chances, as they fell to a first defeat in five league games.
The hosts only managed two shots on target, as they failed to make it five league wins from five at the start of a season for the first time in the club's history.
Fulham, meanwhile, were unfortunate not to score more, as Fredericks and Fonte both saw efforts hit by the woodwork in the first half.
Fonte's goal was his first for the club since arriving from Braga, but his afternoon was ended early when he went off with what appeared to be a groin injury 15 minutes from time.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side have now won three successive games against the Tractor Boys since a 2-1 home defeat at Craven Cottage in December 2015.
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy:
"Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to your opposition. They were streets ahead of us. They absolutely bashed us up with and without the ball.
"We tried putting round pegs in square holes. We had players playing out of position due to injury and I didn't think it was right to go negative.
"There's no need to panic. We've had four good results without all of our squad available. You've got to remember that it's just one game, one result. We've won our other four league games."
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"We didn't start the season like Ipswich did, but there's a huge number of games still in front of us.
"I expect we can start to be more positive now. We know we're not at our best level yet and we've made costly mistakes at the beginning of the season.
"We showed we didn't forget how to play good football. There is space for us to be better."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 2IorfaBooked at 31mins
- 12Spence
- 3Knudsen
- 30Kenlock
- 9WaghornSubstituted forDownesat 59'minutes
- 18WardSubstituted forNydamat 90+1'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 20SearsSubstituted forCelinaat 59'minutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 11Celina
- 17Rowe
- 21Downes
- 22Nydam
- 34Folami
- 39Woolfenden
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3R Sessegnon
- 6McDonald
- 19Ojo
- 10Cairney
- 8JohansenSubstituted forOdoiat 89'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forNorwoodat 83'minutes
- 9FonteSubstituted forKamaraat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 16Norwood
- 23Djalo
- 37Edun
- 44Cissé
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 16,844
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Fulham 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Tristan Nydam replaces Grant Ward.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Stefan Johansen.
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).
David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town).
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Oliver Norwood replaces Neeskens Kebano.
Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Garner (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Rui Fonte because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rui Fonte (Fulham) because of an injury.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tomas Kalas (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Ipswich Town).
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Bersant Celina replaces Freddie Sears.