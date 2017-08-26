Brentford 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford's Daniel Bentley made a couple of important saves to keep Wolves at bay

Brentford's winless start to the Championship season stretched to five matches after a goalless draw with Wolves.

Jota Peleteiro struck the base of the far post for the Bees late in the first half, after home goalkeeper Daniel Bentley had denied Leo Bonatini.

Wolves' Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro both had good chances to break the deadlock after half-time.

Brentford applied pressure late on but could not find a way through.

While Wolves had won three of their first four league games, Brentford had taken just a single point, their worst start to a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

But there was little to choose between the sides in a tight, competitive first half, in which Bentley and opposite number John Ruddy performed well.

The second period was also busy, with Wolves having the best chances, but both sides had to settle for a point.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was a very good game of football between two teams trying to play quality football. Offensively it was really tight and gave us an interesting challenge we have not faced before.

"I said Brentford would be a very difficult game and it was. They are in a totally false situation in the league table and I have told their manager that.

"They had good chances and we had good chances so three points is best but one point is good."

Brentford manager Dean Smith:

"It was a fair result against the best team we've played this season.

"Our performance was really good and we gave them plenty of problems.

On speculation surrounding a possible transfer for Jota Peleteiro: "Jota is fully committed to the cause here and he knows he can achieve what he wants to achieve with us.

"He trains with a smile on his face, the players like him but he did look a little tired today. I'm looking forward to Thursday night being over that's for sure."