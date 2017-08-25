Match ends, Hull City 4, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Hull City 4-0 Bolton Wanderers
Jarrod Bowen took his tally to four goals in five games by scoring twice in Hull's convincing win over Bolton.
Bowen's first of the night put the hosts 2-0 up, the forward nodding home a Kamil Grosicki cross six minutes after the Poland winger had teed up the opener for Adama Diomande.
Grosicki then finished a fine solo run himself for Hull's third.
Adam Armstrong tested Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor with Bolton's best chance before Bowen added a fourth.
Defeat extends Bolton's winless away run in the second tier to 28 games dating back to April 2015, which was the season before they were relegated from the Championship.
Bolton's cause also took a heavy early knock as Jem Karacan was forced off following a challenge from David Meyler, which had the Trotters appealing for the Hull midfielder's dismissal.
While Bolton's woes away from home were compounded - and they remain winless since earning promotion - Hull put four past visiting opposition for the second time this season.
Grosicki, who was instrumental in Hull's devastating first-half display, was also among the scorers when Hull beat Burton 4-1 earlier this month for what was the Tigers' first win under manager Leonid Slutsky.
Norway international Diomande ensured he marked his first start of 2017-18 in style, creating Bowen's second goal a minute from the end after getting Hull started with his first goal since December.
Hull boss Leonid Slutsky:
"We are working very hard on the transfer market. The international break is a very important time for us. For everybody it's a break but for me and the club it's a very difficult time.
"We have a lot of players on our list. We're working very hard. Each player on the list is a really good player. But it's not easy because we have serious competition."
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:
"How that's not a sending-off I'll never know. Meyler's left the ground two-footed and launched himself into Jem's standing leg.
"It's a leg-breaking challenge. It should have been a straight red. We won't know until we get him back to Bolton the seriousness of the injury."
"We were second best all over the pitch. They [Hull] were outstanding."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 3Mazuch
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 34Aina
- 8MeylerBooked at 11minsSubstituted forToralat 80'minutes
- 16Larsson
- 24ClarkSubstituted forKingsleyat 77'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 14Diomande
- 7GrosickiSubstituted forWeirat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Toral
- 13Mannion
- 17Weir
- 18Batty
- 23Luer
- 28Kingsley
- 30Lenihan
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 22Morais
- 32Burke
- 4Dervite
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 11BuckleySubstituted forDerikat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 16CullenSubstituted forLe Fondreat 59'minutes
- 8KaracanSubstituted forPratleyat 15'minutes
- 14Madine
- 20Armstrong
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 9Le Fondre
- 13Alnwick
- 15Robinson
- 17Derik
- 18Wilbraham
- 21Pratley
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 16,207
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 4, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Jon Toral (Hull City).
Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Madine.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 4, Bolton Wanderers 0. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Diomande with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Derik.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. James Weir replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jon Toral replaces David Meyler.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Kingsley replaces Max Clark.
Booking
Derik (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Adama Diomande (Hull City).
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ondrej Mazuch.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adama Diomande (Hull City) because of an injury.
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filipe Morais.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Hector.
Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Josh Cullen because of an injury.
Michael Hector (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.