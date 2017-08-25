Match ends, Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1.
Bristol City 1-1 Aston Villa
-
- From the section Football
Josh Onomah's deflected strike earned Aston Villa a point as they fought back at Bristol City in the Championship.
A draw was a fair result after an even match that left both sides with one win from their first five league games.
After a goalless hour, Jamie Paterson scored the hosts' opener from close range, before Tottenham loanee Onomah responded with his first Villa goal.
Both sides had spells of pressure in the closing stages, but Villa earned their first away point of 2017-18.
Robins right-back Eros Pisano almost won it with 13 minutes left when his slightly mis-hit cross evaded Villa keeper Sam Johnstone, but it bounced back off the inside of the far post.
A possible blow to Steve Bruce's side came at half-time as experienced defender Christopher Samba was withdrawn with a possible knee problem.
Villa had initially started with three at the back and found themselves under early pressure from the hosts' lively forwards, with Paterson on form, but after Bruce switched to a 4-4-2 formation, the visitors grew in to the game.
The draw was Bristol City's third in a row in the Championship and saw them extend their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions, while Villa's stretched to three.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"I just wish we had a couple more points at this stage because I think we have deserved them. But we are definitely heading in the right direction. The fans can see that.
"Both teams put so much in to the game and I thought it was a credit to the Championship.
"We are still looking to sign an attacking player before the deadline and there could be some departures. But to be honest I would be happy if the window closed now."
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce:
"The vultures gathered sooner than I expected this season, which is perhaps a sign of the times, but tonight we have sent our fans home happy.
"They have seen some young players giving everything for the club. It wasn't a classic performance, but the lads have rolled their sleeves up and got something from the game.
"For me, that has been missing for far too long."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Pisano
- 5Wright
- 6Baker
- 3Bryan
- 8BrownhillBooked at 87mins
- 7Smith
- 21PackSubstituted forEliassonat 86'minutes
- 20PatersonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 86'minutes
- 9DiedhiouSubstituted forWoodrowat 74'minutes
- 14Reid
Substitutes
- 4Flint
- 11O'Dowda
- 18Woodrow
- 19Eliasson
- 23Magnusson
- 28O'Neil
- 29Lucic
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 5Chester
- 4SambaSubstituted forBreeat 45'minutes
- 26Terry
- 27El Mohamady
- 6Whelan
- 14Hourihane
- 3Taylor
- 18OnomahBooked at 85mins
- 19GreenSubstituted forBjarnasonat 80'minutes
- 39DavisSubstituted forHoganat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 9Hogan
- 11Agbonlahor
- 13Steer
- 16Bree
- 20Bjarnason
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 21,542
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1.
Hand ball by Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa).
Offside, Aston Villa. John Terry tries a through ball, but Birkir Bjarnason is caught offside.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but Josh Onomah is caught offside.
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eros Pisano (Bristol City).
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Bristol City).
John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Niclas Eliasson replaces Marlon Pack.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamie Paterson.
Booking
Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Onomah (Aston Villa).
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Terry.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Bristol City).
James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Andre Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Keinan Davis.
.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Attempt saved. Nathan Baker (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Chester.
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Cauley Woodrow replaces Famara Diedhiou.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou.
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Offside, Bristol City. Bobby Reid tries a through ball, but Famara Diedhiou is caught offside.