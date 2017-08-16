Frederico Venancio: Vitoria defender joins Sheffield Wednesday on season-long loan

From the section

Frederico Venancio made 26 appearances for Vitoria in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed defender Frederico Venancio on a season-long loan from Vitoria Setubal.

Centre-back Venancio, 24, has captained Vitoria for the past three seasons, making 134 appearances in total for the Portuguese Primeira Liga side.

The former Portugal Under-21 international impressed during a pre-season friendly between the two teams.

"I think my game is suited to England - I'm aggressive and I like to play my football at the same time," he said.

Venancio is Wednesday's third summer signing, following the arrivals of striker Jordan Rhodes and midfielder George Boyd.

