Carlisle United 1-2 Sunderland

Lynden Gooch had never scored for Sunderland before netting the winner at Carlisle

Lynden Gooch's late goal ensured Sunderland's progress to round three of the EFL Cup despite a huge scare from League Two side Carlisle United.

The Wearsiders were harassed all night, with their close-range opener from Donald Love and Gooch's stunning solo winner both against the run of play.

Carlisle had levelled when Danny Grainger followed up after Robben Ruiter saved his initial penalty.

Reggie Lambe had earlier hit the post for the home side.

Carlisle have been tough opponents for higher-league clubs to visit in recent seasons, with Ipswich, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn all falling to them, and they did their best to add the Black Cats to that list.

In front of an 8,187 crowd, the hosts raised their game and the Championship side were indebted to goalkeeper Ruiter for keeping out efforts from Richie Bennett and the lively Jamie Devitt, who was involved in much of their best play.

Love, on his first start, tucked in to stun the home support but Carlisle again rallied, and after the break their sustained pressure told.

Papy Djilobodji bundled Bennett over in the box and Grainger levelled, at the second attempt.

That prompted Simon Grayson to send on his first-team regulars Lamine Kone, Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan in a bid to avoid extra time.

However it was one of his starting XI, USA international Gooch, who clinched it, driving forward before drilling low beyond Jack Bonham for his first club goal.