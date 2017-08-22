Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Sunderland 2.
Carlisle United 1-2 Sunderland
Lynden Gooch's late goal ensured Sunderland's progress to round three of the EFL Cup despite a huge scare from League Two side Carlisle United.
The Wearsiders were harassed all night, with their close-range opener from Donald Love and Gooch's stunning solo winner both against the run of play.
Carlisle had levelled when Danny Grainger followed up after Robben Ruiter saved his initial penalty.
Reggie Lambe had earlier hit the post for the home side.
Carlisle have been tough opponents for higher-league clubs to visit in recent seasons, with Ipswich, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn all falling to them, and they did their best to add the Black Cats to that list.
In front of an 8,187 crowd, the hosts raised their game and the Championship side were indebted to goalkeeper Ruiter for keeping out efforts from Richie Bennett and the lively Jamie Devitt, who was involved in much of their best play.
Love, on his first start, tucked in to stun the home support but Carlisle again rallied, and after the break their sustained pressure told.
Papy Djilobodji bundled Bennett over in the box and Grainger levelled, at the second attempt.
That prompted Simon Grayson to send on his first-team regulars Lamine Kone, Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan in a bid to avoid extra time.
However it was one of his starting XI, USA international Gooch, who clinched it, driving forward before drilling low beyond Jack Bonham for his first club goal.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 16Ellis
- 6Parkes
- 3Grainger
- 19Lambe
- 8Jones
- 4JoyceSubstituted forHopeat 85'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forKennedyat 88'minutes
- 11DevittSubstituted forMillerat 85'minutes
- 14Bennett
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 7Kennedy
- 9Hope
- 12Nabi
- 15Cosgrove
- 20Miller
- 23George
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 16O'Shea
- 5DjilobodjiBooked at 59mins
- 3OviedoSubstituted forMcGeadyat 72'minutes
- 22LoveSubstituted forKonéat 65'minutes
- 17NdongBooked at 64mins
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
- 29AsoroSubstituted forVaughanat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10KhazriBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 9Vaughan
- 19McGeady
- 23Koné
- 26Honeyman
- 32Stryjek
- 40Embleton
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 8,187
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Sunderland 2.
Attempt saved. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
James Vaughan (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Didier Ndong (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
(Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jason Kennedy replaces Nicky Adams.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Jamie Devitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Luke Joyce.
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Sunderland 2. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Danny Grainger.
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden McGeady replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Attempt blocked. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. James Vaughan replaces Joel Asoro.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lamine Koné replaces Donald Love.
Booking
Didier Ndong (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Didier Ndong (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.