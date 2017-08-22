Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Barnet 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Barnet
Substitute James Tilley scored his first goal as a much-changed Brighton edged past League Two side Barnet to reach the EFL Cup third round.
Anthony Knockaert wasted Brighton's best first-half chance, dithering before being thwarted by Craig Ross.
Tilley, 19, replaced the winger at the break and swept home a rebound after Liam Rosenior's effort was parried.
Barnet almost forced extra time when Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's shot was deflected on to a post.
Jamal Campbell-Ryce forced a fine save from Brighton keeper Niki Maenpaa, but the Premier League club did enough for a first victory of the season.
Knockaert, Championship Player of the Year last season, impressed during his 45 minutes on the pitch as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Bees keeper Ross made his debut after first-choice Jamie Stephens pulled out in the warm-up.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 12Mäenpää
- 23Rosenior
- 18Goldson
- 4Hünemeier
- 3BongSubstituted forMatejuat 45'minutes
- 49Molumby
- 34Ince
- 11KnockaertBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTilleyat 45'minutes
- 36Towell
- 8Skalak
- 10HemedSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ryan
- 5Dunk
- 24Pröpper
- 38Mateju
- 39Ahannach
- 66Connolly
- 70Tilley
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 5Almeida Santos
- 4Clough
- 13Tutonda
- 16Taylor
- 12Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 20Vilhete
- 10Campbell-RyceSubstituted forAkinolaat 65'minutes
- 11CoulthirstSubstituted forAmaluzorat 71'minutes
- 25Akpa AkproSubstituted forBoverat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Akinola
- 15Bover
- 17Kyei
- 19Shomotun
- 28Smith
- 30Amaluzor
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 11,414
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Barnet 0.
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Santos (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Barnet).
Attempt missed. David Tutonda (Barnet) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Barnet. Harry Taylor tries a through ball, but Justin Amaluzor is caught offside.
Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Ruben Bover replaces Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Aaron Connolly replaces Tomer Hemed.
Attempt saved. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Attempt blocked. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Mateju.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Justin Amaluzor replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Ales Mateju (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).
Attempt blocked. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simeon Akinola.
Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Mateju.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Simeon Akinola replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Richard Towell (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rohan Ince.
Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet).
Attempt missed. David Tutonda (Barnet) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley Fonguck with a headed pass.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Barnet 0. James Tilley (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Liam Rosenior (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayson Molumby.
Attempt blocked. James Tilley (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.
Foul by Ales Mateju (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Barnet 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. James Tilley replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Ales Mateju replaces Gaëtan Bong.
Booking
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.