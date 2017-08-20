Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United

Aaron Mooy once again underlined that he will be key to Huddersfield's survival this season

Huddersfield made it two wins from their first two Premier League games as Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half strike saw off fellow promoted side Newcastle.

The Australian's beautifully executed finish was one of the few moments of quality in a match that, at times, had the feel of a Championship encounter.

Newcastle looked threatening in attack but they lacked a good final ball. Bar a superb save from Matt Ritchie, Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did not have to repeat his heroics at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

It is now two defeats in two league games for Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, and with time running out in the transfer window the Toon Army might have to endure another nail-biting season.

Premier League debutants Huddersfield looked far more confident in possession and did much to trouble Newcastle's back four if not goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with Tom Ince's first-half snap-shot their only other effort of note.

Mooy is Huddersfield's key man

Aaron Mooy's strike featured the most passes in the build-up of any goal scored in the Premier League so far this season

Mooy, the midfielder from Sydney, seems to have found his home at Huddersfield, having seen his career take him from St Mirren to Melbourne.

He scored only four goals in last season's promotion campaign, but it was his pressing, endless energy and quality of passing that saw him named the club's player of the season.

The 26-year-old appears to be playing a more advanced position this season, and against Newcastle he produced more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

Manager David Wagner will have been pleased with his work rate, and delighted with his 50th-minute goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Mooy moment enough for win - Wagner

Mooy drove forward and played a one-two with Elias Kachunga before placing a superb shot beyond the reach of Elliot.

The win moves the Yorkshire club level on points with leaders Manchester United.

The momentum is on Huddersfield's side and they will fancy their chances of making it three wins out of three when they host Southampton next weekend.

Magpies set for another season of struggle?

Media playback is not supported on this device Newcastle have to take their chances - Rafael Benitez

Newcastle fans will be thinking history is repeating.

Like their 2015-16 relegation season, there has been a lack of movement in the transfer window, which has disheartened the Toon Army.

Injuries to key defenders Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune against Tottenham last week - and the straight red for captain Jonjo Shelvey - came at a bad time for a squad already lacking quality in depth.

Against Huddersfield they were shaky at the back and lacked a cutting edge up top.

However, the second-half cameo of £5m signing Joselu no doubt lifted some of the travelling fans. The Spanish striker, who failed to settle at Stoke, held the ball up well to provide a useful attacking outlet.

He also produced a scuffed effort that needed Lossl to dive low and push away. It was an easy save, though.

Benitez's side face fellow early-season strugglers West Ham at home next week.

Man of the match - Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield)

The Australian midfielder looks at home in the Premier League and could prove to be one of the best buys in Huddersfield's history

'We made one mistake' - reaction

Huddersfield manager David Wagner: "I am very happy and proud the players followed our idea to keep Newcastle as far away from our goal as possible. We gave no big chances away and our defence was very sharp.

"We had one magic moment from Mooy, enough to win the game. I am delighted with the performance and result.

"We got promoted at Wembley but we have started the season with two wins and six points. This is unbelievable. Everybody has invested so much and I am happy for them."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "You cannot make too many mistakes in the Premier League. We made one mistake, gave Mooy too much time on the ball and we conceded.

"You have to take your chances. We tried to create more chances after the Matt Ritchie effort. The reaction from the team was good to going behind.

"We are at the beginning and we have to keep going. The only way to improve is to train harder."

Mooy exposes Newcastle again - the stats

Excluding the debut season of the Premier League in 1992-93, Huddersfield are the first team to win their opening two games in the competition

Newcastle have lost their first two games of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1999-2000

The Terriers are the second newly promoted team to keep a clean sheet in their first two Premier League games following promotion (after Charlton in 1997-98)

Newcastle have now gone 12 away games without a win in the Premier League, losing 10 of them (D2)

Two of Mooy's five league goals for Huddersfield have come against Newcastle, with both coming in home fixtures

The Australian's strike ended a Huddersfield run of 316 minutes without scoring in league competition at the John Smith's Stadium

What's next?

Huddersfield are at home to Southampton in the league next Saturday, while the Magpies face West Ham at St James' Park on the same day (both 15:00 BST).