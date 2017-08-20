Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 0.
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United
Huddersfield made it two wins from their first two Premier League games as Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half strike saw off fellow promoted side Newcastle.
The Australian's beautifully executed finish was one of the few moments of quality in a match that, at times, had the feel of a Championship encounter.
Newcastle looked threatening in attack but they lacked a good final ball. Bar a superb save from Matt Ritchie, Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did not have to repeat his heroics at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.
It is now two defeats in two league games for Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, and with time running out in the transfer window the Toon Army might have to endure another nail-biting season.
Premier League debutants Huddersfield looked far more confident in possession and did much to trouble Newcastle's back four if not goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with Tom Ince's first-half snap-shot their only other effort of note.
Mooy is Huddersfield's key man
Mooy, the midfielder from Sydney, seems to have found his home at Huddersfield, having seen his career take him from St Mirren to Melbourne.
He scored only four goals in last season's promotion campaign, but it was his pressing, endless energy and quality of passing that saw him named the club's player of the season.
The 26-year-old appears to be playing a more advanced position this season, and against Newcastle he produced more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.
Manager David Wagner will have been pleased with his work rate, and delighted with his 50th-minute goal.
Mooy drove forward and played a one-two with Elias Kachunga before placing a superb shot beyond the reach of Elliot.
The win moves the Yorkshire club level on points with leaders Manchester United.
The momentum is on Huddersfield's side and they will fancy their chances of making it three wins out of three when they host Southampton next weekend.
Magpies set for another season of struggle?
Newcastle fans will be thinking history is repeating.
Like their 2015-16 relegation season, there has been a lack of movement in the transfer window, which has disheartened the Toon Army.
Injuries to key defenders Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune against Tottenham last week - and the straight red for captain Jonjo Shelvey - came at a bad time for a squad already lacking quality in depth.
Against Huddersfield they were shaky at the back and lacked a cutting edge up top.
However, the second-half cameo of £5m signing Joselu no doubt lifted some of the travelling fans. The Spanish striker, who failed to settle at Stoke, held the ball up well to provide a useful attacking outlet.
He also produced a scuffed effort that needed Lossl to dive low and push away. It was an easy save, though.
Benitez's side face fellow early-season strugglers West Ham at home next week.
Man of the match - Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield)
'We made one mistake' - reaction
Huddersfield manager David Wagner: "I am very happy and proud the players followed our idea to keep Newcastle as far away from our goal as possible. We gave no big chances away and our defence was very sharp.
"We had one magic moment from Mooy, enough to win the game. I am delighted with the performance and result.
"We got promoted at Wembley but we have started the season with two wins and six points. This is unbelievable. Everybody has invested so much and I am happy for them."
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "You cannot make too many mistakes in the Premier League. We made one mistake, gave Mooy too much time on the ball and we conceded.
"You have to take your chances. We tried to create more chances after the Matt Ritchie effort. The reaction from the team was good to going behind.
"We are at the beginning and we have to keep going. The only way to improve is to train harder."
Mooy exposes Newcastle again - the stats
- Excluding the debut season of the Premier League in 1992-93, Huddersfield are the first team to win their opening two games in the competition
- Newcastle have lost their first two games of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1999-2000
- The Terriers are the second newly promoted team to keep a clean sheet in their first two Premier League games following promotion (after Charlton in 1997-98)
- Newcastle have now gone 12 away games without a win in the Premier League, losing 10 of them (D2)
- Two of Mooy's five league goals for Huddersfield have come against Newcastle, with both coming in home fixtures
- The Australian's strike ended a Huddersfield run of 316 minutes without scoring in league competition at the John Smith's Stadium
What's next?
Huddersfield are at home to Southampton in the league next Saturday, while the Magpies face West Ham at St James' Park on the same day (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2Smith
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 10Mooy
- 8BillingBooked at 66mins
- 9KachungaSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 22InceSubstituted forHefeleat 90+2'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forQuanerat 69'minutes
- 24MounieBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 3Malone
- 13Coleman
- 18Lolley
- 19Williams
- 23Quaner
- 44Hefele
- 45Palmer
Newcastle
- 1Elliot
- 19Manquillo
- 6LascellesBooked at 90mins
- 2Clark
- 18Mbemba
- 14HaydenBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDiaméat 76'minutes
- 23Merino
- 30Atsu
- 17PérezSubstituted forMurphyat 80'minutes
- 11RitchieBooked at 41mins
- 9GayleSubstituted forJoseluat 52'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 7Murphy
- 10Diamé
- 16Aarons
- 21Joselu
- 24Saivet
- 26Darlow
- 45Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,128
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 0.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele tries a through ball, but Steve Mounie is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Manquillo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele replaces Tom Ince.
Booking
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town).
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Steve Mounie is caught offside.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Löwe.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaran Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Hand ball by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Newcastle United. Joselu tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.
Booking
Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town).
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Isaac Hayden.
Offside, Newcastle United. Ciaran Clark tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Kasey Palmer replaces Elias Kachunga.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joselu.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ciaran Clark with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jonas Lössl.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
Video Review:.
Offside, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.
Booking
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).