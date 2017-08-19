Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United

Ezgjan Alioski (left) did well in the build-up to Samuel Saiz's opening goal for Leeds

Leeds maintained their unbeaten start under new boss Thomas Christiansen while inflicting a first loss of the season on Simon Grayson's Sunderland.

The visitors - without their 2016-17 top scorer Chris Wood, who is close to joining Burnley - were clinical on Wearside and deserved their victory.

Samuel Saiz's crisp low finish across goal gave them a 1-0 half-time lead.

Stuart Dallas headed in Saiz's second-half cross to secure the Whites' second league win from their first four games.

Sunderland, who had begun the day level on points with Leeds with five from a possible nine, lacked cutting edge in the final third.

The hosts' best chance came in the first half, as Lewis Grabban's effort was headed off the line and up on to the crossbar by Liam Cooper.

Leeds' victory was their second from two away games this term and came after consecutive goalless draws at home.

Christiansen's side are one of only three teams in the Championship still yet to be defeated, after four games, together with early leaders Cardiff and Ipswich.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson told BBC Newcastle: "For 20 minutes we were dominant. We asked a lot of questions of them.

"I don't think (Liam) Cooper knew too much about it when it hit him on the head and hit the bar - 70 seconds later it's in the back of our next. Those are the fine margins in a football match.

"From then onwards, I don't think you can fault the players' effort or commitment, but it was just that final ball that really matters, when you're trying to get back in to a game."

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds: "I don't know if it's the best performance (in my time here so far) but it comes in the best moment, especially when the team needed it.

"We had the circumstances: Barcelona for me, personally, but also for the team, that Chris Wood will leave the team.

"There is no one above Leeds. Everyone worked for the same goal. Today was proof again that we are not winning games because of the individual player, but as the team."