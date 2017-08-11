Mamadou Thiam: Barnsley sign Dijon forward and Leicester's Harvey Barnes on loan

From the section

Mamadou Thiam played five times for the Senegal Under-20 side, scoring twice

Barnsley have signed Senegalese forward Mamadou Thiam on a three-year contract, plus Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes on a season-long loan deal.

Thiam, 22, arrives from French Ligue 1 club Dijon, having netted nine times in 38 games on loan at Clermont last term.

Barnes, 19, spent the end of the 2016-17 season on loan at MK Dons, scoring six goals in 21 League One games.

Barnes has featured once for the Foxes, coming off the bench in the Champions League loss to Porto in November 2016.

