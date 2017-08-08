Harry Cornick: Bournemouth forward joins Luton Town for undisclosed fee

Harry Cornick has previously had loan spells with clubs including Yeovil, Leyton Orient and Gillingham

Luton Town have signed forward Harry Cornick from Premier League club Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Kenilworth Road, with an option for a further 12 months.

Cornick made his sole first-team appearance for the Cherries in an FA Cup tie against Rotherham in 2015.

"He is committed to playing. He's not prepared just to stay in the comfort zone at Bournemouth," Luton boss Nathan Jones told the club website.

"He's turned down higher league clubs than us to come here because he sees what we are trying to do."

