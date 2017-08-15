Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Birmingham City 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers held Birmingham to a goalless draw in a cagey Championship affair at St Andrew's.
Birmingham winger David Cotterill's deflected shot was the closest either side came in the first half but Bolton goalkeeper Mark Howard kept it out.
Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a good chance for the hosts in the second half, heading off target from a corner.
Gary Madine's header forced Birmingham goalkeeper David Stockdale into a one-handed save in the latter stages.
Harry Redknapp brought new signing Isaac Vassell off the bench for his debut following his arrival from Luton on Monday but the striker could not break the deadlock.
The draw is the second in a row for Phil Parkinson's Bolton, while Birmingham have four points following a win and a defeat in their first two games.
Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp:
"I couldn't see us winning and I was looking for the final whistle. I couldn't say that I enjoyed the game.
"It was almost the same team which struggled to stay up last season and that is a big worry.
"There is ambition in the club to get in some quality otherwise it is going to be another tough season."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:
"In open play I thought we had the better chances. Darren Pratley had a good opportunity, while Adam Armstrong produced two good efforts.
"All round I can feel the team is growing in confidence at this level. We looked fit and strong and that is important.
"The concentration level was also excellent. The signs are very promising on this performance against a strong Birmingham side."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 2Nsue
- 28MorrisonSubstituted forShottonat 26'minutes
- 4Roberts
- 3Grounds
- 23Cotterill
- 17NdoyeSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 45'minutes
- 8Gardner
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 19MaghomaBooked at 50mins
- 9DonaldsonSubstituted forVassellat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Shotton
- 7Tesche
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Vassell
- 29Kuszczak
- 40Robinson
- 50Gleeson
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 4Dervite
- 32Burke
- 5Beevers
- 22MoraisBooked at 87mins
- 21Pratley
- 16Cullen
- 8Karacan
- 3Taylor
- 20ArmstrongSubstituted forLe Fondreat 70'minutes
- 14MadineSubstituted forWilbrahamat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 9Le Fondre
- 11Buckley
- 13Alnwick
- 15Robinson
- 17Derik
- 18Wilbraham
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 20,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Attempt blocked. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Josh Cullen (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Aaron Wilbraham.
Booking
Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Isaac Vassell (Birmingham City).
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Gary Madine.
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Taylor with a cross.
Offside, Birmingham City. Craig Gardner tries a through ball, but Isaac Vassell is caught offside.
Nsue (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Dorian Dervite.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Isaac Vassell replaces Clayton Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Adam Armstrong.
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Gardner following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Josh Cullen.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Filipe Morais.