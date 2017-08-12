Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Rangers 2-3 Hibernian

Hibernian continued their strong start to the season with a win at Ibrox against 10-man Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos headed the hosts in front after three minutes, with Simon Murray levelling with a neat finish.

James Tavernier deflected in a Vykintas Slivka shot to give Hibs a half-time lead soon after Ryan Jack's red card.

Slivka cracked in a lovely strike to stretch the visitors' advantage, while Rangers could not add to a late header from Tavernier.

Promoted Hibs remain unbeaten this term, into the last eight of the League Cup and at the top end of the Premiership, along with three other sides with two victories.

Tavernier's late consolation means Hibs have won the past three meetings between the sides by the same scoreline at different venues.

The previous game was the Edinburgh club's Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.

With only three survivors from that dramatic Hampden final in the Rangers line-up, it was the hosts who started a fiery match at a whirlwind pace, taking a very early lead.

A Daniel Candeias free-kick found Morelos and the Colombian striker nodded in from close range, following his midweek cup double against Dunfermline.

With Hibs looking jittery, Kenny Miller gathered a poor clearance from goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and chipped narrowly wide.

Miller then had a shot deflected onto the post after a good run and cutback from Josh Windass.

Jack was sent off on 36 minutes after tussling with Dylan McGeouch

Hibs equalised with their first attempt on goal, as Murray cut in from the left and skipped past Fabio Cardoso to steer in his 10th goal of the season.

The noisy Ibrox crowd was stunned and there was further anguish for the home fans when Jack was sent off for angrily grabbing Dylan McGeouch before a heated exchange with Anthony Stokes right in front of referee John Beaton following one of the game's many meaty challenges.

The visitors took full advantage when Murray advanced from the right and picked out Slivka on the edge of the six yard box with a low pass.

The Lithuanian international, signed from Juventus in the summer, took a touch before firing in an angled shot that appeared to be going wide before Tavernier inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Hibs pressed for another before the interval and Wes Foderingham had to look lively to save a drilled effort from John McGinn.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha made two half-time changes, going with three centre-halves and pushing his full-backs forward, with Hibs continuing to look a threat on the break.

There was a stirring from the home side as a Morelos shot was deflected wide after Cardoso wasted a free header from a corner.

Slivka scored a fantastic goal to give Hibs a two-goal cushion on 65 minutes

But Hibs stretched their lead as Rangers fell asleep from a throw-in, allowing Slivka to control with his knee before his dipping half-volley from 20 yards flew past Foderingham.

Caixinha's men were foundering further as an Efe Ambrose header was pushed over by Foderingham and Murray slammed a shot into side-netting after one-two with Stokes.

With nine minutes remaining there was a glimmer of hope for Rangers when Tavernier rose above Lewis Stevenson to head in a Danny Wilson delivery.

There was a further scare for Hibs when Rangers won a late free-kick in a dangerous spot and the small band of travelling fans were relieved to see Bruno Alves curl his effort over the top.