Match ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 3.
Rangers 2-3 Hibernian
Hibernian continued their strong start to the season with a win at Ibrox against 10-man Rangers.
Alfredo Morelos headed the hosts in front after three minutes, with Simon Murray levelling with a neat finish.
James Tavernier deflected in a Vykintas Slivka shot to give Hibs a half-time lead soon after Ryan Jack's red card.
Slivka cracked in a lovely strike to stretch the visitors' advantage, while Rangers could not add to a late header from Tavernier.
Promoted Hibs remain unbeaten this term, into the last eight of the League Cup and at the top end of the Premiership, along with three other sides with two victories.
Tavernier's late consolation means Hibs have won the past three meetings between the sides by the same scoreline at different venues.
The previous game was the Edinburgh club's Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.
With only three survivors from that dramatic Hampden final in the Rangers line-up, it was the hosts who started a fiery match at a whirlwind pace, taking a very early lead.
A Daniel Candeias free-kick found Morelos and the Colombian striker nodded in from close range, following his midweek cup double against Dunfermline.
With Hibs looking jittery, Kenny Miller gathered a poor clearance from goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and chipped narrowly wide.
Miller then had a shot deflected onto the post after a good run and cutback from Josh Windass.
Hibs equalised with their first attempt on goal, as Murray cut in from the left and skipped past Fabio Cardoso to steer in his 10th goal of the season.
The noisy Ibrox crowd was stunned and there was further anguish for the home fans when Jack was sent off for angrily grabbing Dylan McGeouch before a heated exchange with Anthony Stokes right in front of referee John Beaton following one of the game's many meaty challenges.
The visitors took full advantage when Murray advanced from the right and picked out Slivka on the edge of the six yard box with a low pass.
The Lithuanian international, signed from Juventus in the summer, took a touch before firing in an angled shot that appeared to be going wide before Tavernier inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.
Hibs pressed for another before the interval and Wes Foderingham had to look lively to save a drilled effort from John McGinn.
Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha made two half-time changes, going with three centre-halves and pushing his full-backs forward, with Hibs continuing to look a threat on the break.
There was a stirring from the home side as a Morelos shot was deflected wide after Cardoso wasted a free header from a corner.
But Hibs stretched their lead as Rangers fell asleep from a throw-in, allowing Slivka to control with his knee before his dipping half-volley from 20 yards flew past Foderingham.
Caixinha's men were foundering further as an Efe Ambrose header was pushed over by Foderingham and Murray slammed a shot into side-netting after one-two with Stokes.
With nine minutes remaining there was a glimmer of hope for Rangers when Tavernier rose above Lewis Stevenson to head in a Danny Wilson delivery.
There was a further scare for Hibs when Rangers won a late free-kick in a dangerous spot and the small band of travelling fans were relieved to see Bruno Alves curl his effort over the top.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2TavernierBooked at 7mins
- 4CardosoBooked at 74mins
- 22Bruno Alves
- 17HodsonSubstituted forHerreraat 45'minutes
- 21CandeiasBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
- 8JackBooked at 36mins
- 10DorransBooked at 37mins
- 11WindassBooked at 68mins
- 9Miller
- 20MorelosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPeñaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 15Herrera
- 18Rossiter
- 19Kranjcar
- 23Holt
- 25Alnwick
- 27Peña
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 24McGregorBooked at 88mins
- 25Ambrose
- 4Hanlon
- 3Whittaker
- 10McGeouchBooked at 37mins
- 7McGinn
- 8SlivkaSubstituted forGrayat 89'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 28StokesBooked at 7mins
- 15MurraySubstituted forSwansonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 5Fontaine
- 9Matulevicius
- 11Swanson
- 21Laidlaw
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 49,636
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 3.
David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Rangers).
Hand ball by David Gray (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Vykintas Slivka.
Attempt missed. Bruno Alves (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carlos Peña (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Rangers).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Stokes (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Fábio Cardoso (Rangers).
Danny Swanson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Danny Swanson replaces Simon Murray.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Hibernian 3. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Wilson.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Hibernian) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Efe Ambrose (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Fábio Cardoso (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high from a direct free kick.
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).
Booking
Josh Windass (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).
Simon Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Carlos Peña replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Hibernian 3. Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Stevenson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Eduardo Herrera (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Fábio Cardoso (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.