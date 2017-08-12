Championship
Birmingham2Bristol City1

Birmingham City 2-1 Bristol City

By Brendon Mitchell

BBC Sport at St Andrew's

Jacques Maghoma
Jacques Maghoma had not scored since December before Saturday

Jacques Maghoma's superb second-half strike gave Birmingham City victory over Bristol City at St Andrew's.

The Robins went ahead inside two minutes, Bobby Reid bundling home after Famara Diedhiou rattled the bar.

Both sides wasted numerous chances before Craig Gardner's sweetly struck equaliser from 18 yards.

Maghoma completed Blues' comeback after the break, and they held on despite Maikel Kieftenbeld's red card for a foul on Callum O'Dowda.

Birmingham had looked relatively comfortable prior to the sending-off, for a lunging tackle with which Kieftenbeld appeared to win the ball, but Reid nearly levelled when his shot hit the post.

The Bristol City Academy product should also have scored before Maghoma's well-taken winner, dragging wide when unmarked in the area.

Having been outpassed and outplayed for long periods of the first half, Harry Redknapp's side were much improved after the break in registering a first league win of the campaign.

But they will be hoping a second-half injury for the impressive Che Adams, who limped off with an apparent hamstring problem, is not serious.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp:

"It was a great result, achieved with courage, guts and effort. The crowd also kept us going after Bristol City's opening goal.

"You do not want to be one down in a minute but we came back strongly. They were the better team in the first half and we had to hang in and get to half-time.

On Maikel Kieftenbeld's sending-off: "It was a diabolical decision. I thought it was a yellow card. It was certainly not a red. It was terrible."

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson:

"Our strikers looked dangerous and we had some chances even in the last few minutes when Reid hit the post.

"My disappointment was that I thought we had cracked it for five or 10 minutes but then we became a little sloppy. It should not have happened.

"Parts of our first half was scintillating. But I hate losing. I do not want to drain the confidence of the players because there was so much to celebrate but they have got to learn fast."

Line-ups

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Nsue
  • 28Morrison
  • 4Roberts
  • 3GroundsSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 26DavisSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 17Ndoye
  • 8Gardner
  • 19Maghoma
  • 14AdamsSubstituted forCotterillat 60'minutes
  • 9Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 7Tesche
  • 23Cotterill
  • 29Kuszczak
  • 40Robinson
  • 45Harding
  • 50Gleeson

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Pisano
  • 5WrightBooked at 65mins
  • 31Hegeler
  • 3Bryan
  • 8BrownhillSubstituted forEliassonat 68'minutes
  • 7Smith
  • 21PackBooked at 90mins
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 67'minutes
  • 14Reid
  • 9Diedhiou

Substitutes

  • 6Baker
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 19Eliasson
  • 23Magnusson
  • 28O'Neil
  • 29Lucic
  • 33Hinds
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
21,269

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home18
Away25
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1.

Attempt missed. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clayton Donaldson.

Foul by Jens Hegeler (Bristol City).

Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.

Attempt missed. Eros Pisano (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.

Offside, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.

Foul by Eros Pisano (Bristol City).

Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).

Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Birmingham City. David Cotterill tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Foul by Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City).

Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eros Pisano.

Booking

Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).

David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Nsue.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael Morrison.

Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the red card.

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).

Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City 2, Bristol City 1. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikh Ndoye with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Robinson.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff22004046
2Wolves22003036
3Nottm Forest22005326
4Ipswich22003126
5Hull21105234
6QPR21103124
7Leeds21103214
8Preston21101014
9Bristol City21014313
10Birmingham21012203
11Middlesbrough21011103
12Sheff Utd21011103
13Fulham20202202
14Norwich10101101
15Sunderland10101101
16Bolton201134-11
17Millwall201112-11
18Sheff Wed201112-11
19Derby201113-21
20Reading201113-21
21Aston Villa201114-31
22Brentford200235-20
23Barnsley200225-30
24Burton200215-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you