Derby County 0-2 Wolves

Barry Douglas's most recent goal was in March 2015 for Lech Poznan against Legia Warsaw

Wolves scored a goal in each half at Pride Park as they beat Derby County to maintain their highly encouraging start to the new Championship season.

Defender Barry Douglas got the first on 32 minutes, the summer signing firing a deflected left-foot shot when Derby failed to deal with a far-post cross.

Ivan Cavaleiro then wrapped up their second win of the new campaign on the break from close range on 76 minutes.

It left Gary Rowett's Rams with just a point from their first two games.

Wolves are now one of only four Championship sides with 100 per cent records, and will host another, Cardiff City, at Molineux next Saturday, although they first face a midweek trip to Hull.

Ivan Cavaleiro, scored of Wolves' second goal, was sent off on their last trip to Pride Park in April

In a game of few chances, in which neither keeper saw too much action, Wolves claimed their third straight victory in all competitions under new head coach Nuno.

The expensively-reassembled Chinese-owned side are still to concede a goal under their new boss, having collected three clean sheets, including their midweek EFL Cup win at home to League Two side Yeovil.

But, with only a single-goal lead, the points were not secured until a fast break by Bright Enobakhare and Jota set up Cavaleiro to seal victory with a close-range left-foot finish.

Having ended last season with a 1-0 win at home to Preston, Wolves have now gone 393 minutes of competitive action without conceding a goal, since Derby completed a 3-1 win over them at Pride Park back on 29 April.

Barry Douglas scored Wolves' second league goal of the season

Derby County manager Gary Rowett:

"It was really disappointing. We struggled to create enough chances and we couldn't find that bit of quality to unlock the door.

"I just felt too many times we had the ball wide and we crossed it to no mans land, we had the ball in the final third but didn't have the ability to create a chance.

"Wolves are a good side but I was really disappointed with lots of aspects of our game and we certainly have to take an awful lot more responsibility."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do, but the boys did a fantastic job and we are getting there.

"From day one they knew what we wanted but the talent must be supported by a lot of discipline. The boys have this culture of working to get better each day.

"The spaces were in the Derby team. We should have taken advantage sooner. The chances were there and the goals will come, but defending well is important and clean sheets are a first step to winning."