Match ends, Derby County 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Derby County 0-2 Wolves
-
Wolves scored a goal in each half at Pride Park as they beat Derby County to maintain their highly encouraging start to the new Championship season.
Defender Barry Douglas got the first on 32 minutes, the summer signing firing a deflected left-foot shot when Derby failed to deal with a far-post cross.
Ivan Cavaleiro then wrapped up their second win of the new campaign on the break from close range on 76 minutes.
It left Gary Rowett's Rams with just a point from their first two games.
Wolves are now one of only four Championship sides with 100 per cent records, and will host another, Cardiff City, at Molineux next Saturday, although they first face a midweek trip to Hull.
In a game of few chances, in which neither keeper saw too much action, Wolves claimed their third straight victory in all competitions under new head coach Nuno.
The expensively-reassembled Chinese-owned side are still to concede a goal under their new boss, having collected three clean sheets, including their midweek EFL Cup win at home to League Two side Yeovil.
But, with only a single-goal lead, the points were not secured until a fast break by Bright Enobakhare and Jota set up Cavaleiro to seal victory with a close-range left-foot finish.
Having ended last season with a 1-0 win at home to Preston, Wolves have now gone 393 minutes of competitive action without conceding a goal, since Derby completed a 3-1 win over them at Pride Park back on 29 April.
Derby County manager Gary Rowett:
"It was really disappointing. We struggled to create enough chances and we couldn't find that bit of quality to unlock the door.
"I just felt too many times we had the ball wide and we crossed it to no mans land, we had the ball in the final third but didn't have the ability to create a chance.
"Wolves are a good side but I was really disappointed with lots of aspects of our game and we certainly have to take an awful lot more responsibility."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:
"There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do, but the boys did a fantastic job and we are getting there.
"From day one they knew what we wanted but the talent must be supported by a lot of discipline. The boys have this culture of working to get better each day.
"The spaces were in the Derby team. We should have taken advantage sooner. The chances were there and the goals will come, but defending well is important and clean sheets are a first step to winning."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Carson
- 14Wisdom
- 6Keogh
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 18ButterfieldSubstituted forBrysonat 63'minutes
- 44Huddlestone
- 15Johnson
- 7RussellSubstituted forNugentat 62'minutes
- 9Martin
- 19WeimannSubstituted forAnyaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 8Anya
- 12Baird
- 16Pearce
- 20Bennett
- 28Nugent
- 35Mitchell
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 25Miranda
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 27Saiss
- 8Neves
- 3Douglas
- 26EnobakhareSubstituted forRonanat 81'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forCavaleiroat 65'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forDickoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bennett
- 6Batth
- 7Cavaleiro
- 9Dicko
- 19Price
- 20Ronan
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 27,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Hand ball by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Nugent.
Attempt missed. Richard Keogh (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Diogo Jota.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Ikechi Anya (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Martin with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Connor Ronan replaces Bright Enobakhare.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota following a fast break.
Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Ikechi Anya replaces Andreas Weimann.
Foul by Craig Bryson (Derby County).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Léo Bonatini.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Craig Bryson replaces Jacob Butterfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Johnny Russell.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Roderick Miranda.
Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Saiss.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Johnny Russell with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare with a through ball.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roderick Miranda (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Léo Bonatini.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).