Juan Mata: Manchester United midfielder to donate 1% of wage to charity
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has pledged to donate 1% of his salary to charity and has called for other professionals to do the same.
The 29-year-old said he would donate the money to Common Goal, run by the organisation streetfootballworld, which supports football charities worldwide.
"I am leading this effort, but I don't want to be alone," Mata said in a blog.
The Spaniard, who joined United from Chelsea for £37.1m in 2014, reportedly earns £7m a year.
Mata said he was shocked by the poverty he saw on a visit to Mumbai, India, and the long-term aim was for the entire football industry to contribute one per cent of revenue to grassroots football charities.
He added: "I am launching something that I hope will change the world, even if only in some small way."
Mata said he wanted to create a 'Common Goal starting XI', made up of 11 players who each donate 1% of their wage to the charity.
He has made his appeal at a time when football clubs are spending heavily on transfer fees and player wages.
This week, French side Paris St-Germain signed forward Neymar for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona. The Brazilian will earn 45m euros (£40.7m) a year - 865,000 euros (£782,000) a week - before tax.