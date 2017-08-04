Port Vale sign Michael Tonge and agree loan for Bournemouth winger Ben Whitfield

From the section

Michael Tonge made more than 250 appearances for Sheffield United

Port Vale have signed free agent Michael Tonge and Bournemouth winger Ben Whitfield on loan.

Midfielder Tonge, 34, is reunited with former Sheffield United team-mate and Vale manager Michael Brown on a deal until the end of the season.

Whitfield, 21, spent last season on loan at Yeovil, making 42 appearances and has joined until January.

Meanwhile, defender Adam Yates, 34, has signed a new one-year deal after missing last season with injury.

He has been with the Vale Park side since 2009, making 212 league appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.