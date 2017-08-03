England women 'devastated' after Netherlands defeat - Mark Sampson

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Netherlands end England's Euro dream

England head coach Mark Sampson said there were "24 devastated women in the dressing room" after the 3-0 semi-final defeat by the Netherlands at Euro 2017.

With holders Germany already out, Sampson's side were favourites to win their first major trophy but struggled against the hosts, who will now face Denmark in Sunday's final.

"They've shed a lot of tears," said Sampson after Thursday's match.

"I made some mistakes. I'll go away and reflect and do a better job next time."

Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk put the Dutch in control before England defender Millie Bright scored a stoppage-time own goal.

England forward Ellen White had a strong penalty appeal turned down at the end of the first half when she was barged by Desiree van Lunteren, while Lucy Bronze and Jodie Taylor both also had claims for a spot-kick rejected.

Jade Moore headed against a post and substitute Toni Duggan had an effort cleared off the line, but England struggled to keep possession for long periods.

"They've given their all, they couldn't have given anything more. I am very proud of the team," added Sampson, who is the first England boss since Sir Alf Ramsey to reach two major tournament semi-finals following the men's triumph at the 1966 World Cup and then their run to the last four of the 1968 European Championship.

"Over the last year, they have given absolutely everything to try and help us win this tournament and they can look themselves in the mirror, go and see their family and friends and give them a good hug and tell them that they love them.

"We knew it would be difficult. We were up against the host nation, big crowd, excellent team, very motivated.

"Congratulations to them, they deserve their place in the final and we wish them all the best. The supporters made it a special night for women's football.

"If there are more games like that then women's football will be in a fantastic place.

"We didn't get the decisions. Sometimes you don't get the rub of the green. The performance and the attitude was there."

Several England players were in tears on the pitch at full-time, before the squad and staff gathered in a huddle.

Forward Fran Kirby revealed that plans have already turned to success at the 2019 World Cup in France.

"We had chances and could have had a few penalties - we are bitterly disappointed," Kirby told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We did great to get this far. We have put so much hard work in but fell short. In the team huddle we said let's go and win the World Cup in France."

Netherlands defender Kika van Es said: "This is fantastic, we are living the dream now"

'England didn't deserve a final place'

BBC Radio 5 live commentator Jonathan Pearce: "I don't think the Dutch were three goals better.

"England will look at the penalty decision in the first half. They had two cleared off the line. They had chances but overall they did not pass the ball well enough to deserve a place in the final, the Dutch did.

"Danielle van de Donk was the outstanding player on the night. They had outstanding performers and have been so good throughout the tournament."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis: "The Netherlands are deserved winners. They have been explosive at times, and played to their strengths.

"England were not allowed to get going. England were favourites but they were negated. Jodie Taylor was very isolated and England just couldn't generate any momentum."