BBC Sport - FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round - Haverhill Rovers v Haverhill Borough

FA Cup qualifying: Haverhill Rovers v Haverhill Borough

Watch live BBC Sport coverage of the FA Cup extra preliminary round as Haverhill Rovers take on Haverhill Borough from The New Croft, Haverhill.

This is a live BBC Sport stream starting at 12:20 BST

Available to UK users only

