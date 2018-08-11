BBC Sport - FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round - Haverhill Rovers v Haverhill Borough
FA Cup qualifying: Haverhill Rovers v Haverhill Borough
- From the section FA Cup
Watch live BBC Sport coverage of the FA Cup extra preliminary round as Haverhill Rovers take on Haverhill Borough from The New Croft, Haverhill.
This is a live BBC Sport stream starting at 12:20 BST
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired