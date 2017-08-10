Bury 0-1 Sunderland

George Honeyman dinks in his first senior goal for Sunderland

Championship side Sunderland reached the second round of the EFL Cup with a hard-fought win at League One Bury.

George Honeyman lifted the ball over Bury keeper Joe Murphy after a neat move to win the tie in the second half.

That came after a first 45 minutes of few chances at Gigg Lane, the best of which saw Murphy deny Aiden McGeady.

The Black Cats were wasteful late on as they pushed for a second goal, but Lee Clark's hosts rarely looked likely to force an equaliser at the other end.

Victory was new boss Simon Grayson's first in a competitive game since taking charge of the relegated club, following their draw with Derby in their Championship opener on 4 August.

Sunderland will now go on to play Carlisle United in the second round.