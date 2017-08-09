Leeds United 4-1 Port Vale

Samu Saiz was signed from Spanish second division side SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee last month

Samu Saiz marked his Leeds debut with a hat-trick as the Championship side overcame Port Vale in the the EFL Cup.

The Spanish midfielder slotted home his first after Stuart Dallas' cross came back off the post.

Michael Tonge sent Vale in level at half-time following a long throw, but Saiz rounded the keeper for his second and then fired into the top corner.

Caleb Ekuban converted a cross to make it four before Vale's Gavin Gunning was sent off for a foul on Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made nine changes following the weekend win at Bolton, with loan signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United in the starting line-up.

Despite that, they were on top for most of the game against League Two side Vale, who changed goalkeepers at the interval, with Sam Hornby replacing Rob Lainton and making good saves from Ekuban, Alioski and Borthwick-Jackson before the Championship side made their extra quality count.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen: "Saiz is a player who enjoys it with the ball. If we have possession, if we move the ball, he has the quality. He's intelligent and is a good finisher also.

"But it's not only that in football. You also need to work and we need to work on that also, but I'm very pleased with his performance."

"There were several (debutants) and I'm very happy for them,. It's important that they keep giving me headaches when I have to name the (starting) XI and the squad for the games.

"It's a difficult situation for me to leave players out, but this is my responsibility, I have to take that as it comes."