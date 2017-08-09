Match ends, Leeds United 4, Port Vale 1.
Leeds United 4-1 Port Vale
Samu Saiz marked his Leeds debut with a hat-trick as the Championship side overcame Port Vale in the the EFL Cup.
The Spanish midfielder slotted home his first after Stuart Dallas' cross came back off the post.
Michael Tonge sent Vale in level at half-time following a long throw, but Saiz rounded the keeper for his second and then fired into the top corner.
Caleb Ekuban converted a cross to make it four before Vale's Gavin Gunning was sent off for a foul on Ezgjan Alioski.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made nine changes following the weekend win at Bolton, with loan signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United in the starting line-up.
Despite that, they were on top for most of the game against League Two side Vale, who changed goalkeepers at the interval, with Sam Hornby replacing Rob Lainton and making good saves from Ekuban, Alioski and Borthwick-Jackson before the Championship side made their extra quality count.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen: "Saiz is a player who enjoys it with the ball. If we have possession, if we move the ball, he has the quality. He's intelligent and is a good finisher also.
"But it's not only that in football. You also need to work and we need to work on that also, but I'm very pleased with his performance."
"There were several (debutants) and I'm very happy for them,. It's important that they keep giving me headaches when I have to name the (starting) XI and the squad for the games.
"It's a difficult situation for me to leave players out, but this is my responsibility, I have to take that as it comes."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 2AylingSubstituted forGomesat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 35Shaughnessy
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 8Anita
- 43KlichBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBridcuttat 58'minutes
- 25Vieira
- 15Dallas
- 21Sáiz
- 24SackoSubstituted forAlioskiat 57'minutes
- 45Ekuban
Substitutes
- 9Wood
- 10Alioski
- 19Hernández
- 23Phillips
- 26Bridcutt
- 29Gomes
- 30Peacock-Farrell
Port Vale
- 1LaintonSubstituted forHornbyat 45'minutes
- 6Kay
- 5Davis
- 24Smith
- 33GunningBooked at 88mins
- 18Reeves
- 32Tonge
- 8PughSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 80'minutes
- 19Turner
- 22Pyke
- 15ForresterSubstituted forPopeat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Myers-Harness
- 9Pope
- 12Hornby
- 21Gibbons
- 28de Freitas
- 29Calveley
- 31Whitfield
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 15,431
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 4, Port Vale 1.
Attempt missed. Michael Tonge (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Madger Gomes (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom Pope (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Madger Gomes (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gavin Gunning (Port Vale) for a bad foul.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Port Vale).
Foul by Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United).
Dan Turner (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 4, Port Vale 1. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Vurnon Anita (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Port Vale).
Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces Danny Pugh.
Attempt missed. Madger Gomes (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Hornby.
Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.
Attempt blocked. Rekeil Pyke (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Billy Reeves.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Pugh.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Madger Gomes replaces Luke Ayling.
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rekeil Pyke (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Hand ball by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Port Vale 1. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Ekuban.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Pope replaces Anton Forrester.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Port Vale 1. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.