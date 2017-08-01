Kevan Hurst: Former Mansfield midfielder one of four to join Guiseley

From the section

Kevan Hurst started his career with Sheffield United

Guiseley have signed midfielder Kevan Hurst, winger Lee Molyneux and former Leeds trainees Alex Purver and Frank Mulhern.

Former Southend man Hurst, 31, ended last season on loan with the National league side from Mansfield, scoring twice in 16 league appearances.

Molyneux, 28, scored five goals in 48 games for Morecambe in 2016-17.

Midfielder Purver, 21, and forward Mulhern, 20, join after being released by Leeds and Huddersfield respectively.

The club have not disclosed the length of the deals the players have signed.

The Lions start the season with a home game against promoted Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

