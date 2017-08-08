Match ends, Norwich City 3, Swindon Town 2.
Norwich City 3-2 Swindon Town
Norwich City had to come from behind to beat League Two side Swindon Town in the opening round of the EFL Cup.
After James Brophy forced an early save from Angus Gunn, Oliver Lancashire headed home a free-kick to put the visitors in front at Carrow Road.
But Cameron Jerome quickly levelled and Wes Hoolahan played a one-two with James Maddison before making it two.
Maddison soon added the third and, although Paul Mullin pulled one back after the break, it was not enough.
Norwich made three changes to the side that drew at Fulham on Saturday, with Hoolahan, Ivo Pinto and Josh Murphy coming in to the side, but it was Maddison who was at the heart of most of their attacking play in the opening half, as well as clearing off the line from Harry Smith.
Swindon, though, refused to give up despite the two-goal interval deficit and, after Mullin headed in from a Chris Hussey set-piece, Gunn had to make an excellent save to deny him a second and keep out late efforts by Ellis Iandolo and James Dunne to prevent Town taking the tie to extra-time.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2PintoSubstituted forMartinat 78'minutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 28FrankeBooked at 61mins
- 3Husband
- 4ReedSubstituted forTetteyat 79'minutes
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forWatkinsat 88'minutes
- 23Maddison
- 8VrancicBooked at 90mins
- 10Jerome
- 11Murphy
Substitutes
- 5Martin
- 12Watkins
- 17Wildschut
- 18Stiepermann
- 22Godfrey
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
Swindon
- 1VigourouxBooked at 78mins
- 2Purkiss
- 6LancashireBooked at 81mins
- 5Robertson
- 3Hussey
- 8DunneBooked at 34mins
- 4Thomas
- 7Mullin
- 15SmithSubstituted forIandoloat 50'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 11Brophy
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 12Henry
- 14Iandolo
- 26Young
- 27Twine
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 13,166
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Swindon Town 2.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
James Dunne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marley Watkins replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt missed. Harry Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
James Husband (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Brophy (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Conor Thomas (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Alexander Tettey replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Russell Martin replaces Ivo Pinto.
Booking
Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Vigouroux (Swindon Town).
Booking
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town).
Harrison Reed (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Smith (Swindon Town).
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Oliver Lancashire.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Swindon Town).
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Swindon Town 2. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Hussey following a set piece situation.