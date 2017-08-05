Dumbarton 0-0 Greenock Morton

Ross Forbes had several chances to break the deadlock for Morton

Greenock Morton came close to snatching a late winner but had to settle for a point after a hard-fought opening-day Championship clash at Dumbarton.

Scott Gallacher made a double save from Bob McHugh and Ross Forbes with a minute left before the Sons keeper denied Forbes again in injury time.

An even first half saw Dumbarton's Ally Roy and Christian Nade both go close, but Morton created more chances.

Forbes brought another save as Andy Murdoch and Connor McManus fired wide.

David Wilson and Roy had further efforts for the hosts after the interval, while Jai Quitongo, Robert Thomson and Forbes were denied again by Gallacher and Michael Doyle poked the ball over as neither side could fashion a breakthrough.