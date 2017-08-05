Luton Town 8-2 Yeovil Town

Former Aston Villa trainee James Collins joined Luton from Crawley in June

Striker James Collins scored a hat-trick on his debut as Luton produced a scintillating display to rip apart Yeovil.

The Glovers had actually gone ahead on seven minutes when Otis Khan curled a superb 22-yard free-kick into the net, but Luton were level just five minutes later as Olly Lee volleyed home Isaac Vassell's cross.

Luton had their second through Collins on 20 minutes, the striker sent clear by Andrew Shinnie to dink over Artur Krysiak, before the Hatters were in dreamland just four minutes later as Alan McCormack's stunning 25-yard volley flew in.

Town then turned on the style as Vassell added a clinical quickfire double on 36 and 38 minutes, before Yeovil won a penalty only for Marek Stech to save Khan's effort.

In the second half, Town's keeper made a stunning stop to deny Francois Zoko before Collins thumped in Luton's sixth and completed his treble from 25 yards on 66 minutes.

Yeovil immediately pulled one back, Zoko nodding in Ryan Dickson's cross, but in stoppage time home substitute Elliot Lee headed in brother Olly's free-kick for the eighth.

