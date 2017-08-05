Match ends, Luton Town 8, Yeovil Town 2.
Luton Town 8-2 Yeovil Town
Striker James Collins scored a hat-trick on his debut as Luton produced a scintillating display to rip apart Yeovil.
The Glovers had actually gone ahead on seven minutes when Otis Khan curled a superb 22-yard free-kick into the net, but Luton were level just five minutes later as Olly Lee volleyed home Isaac Vassell's cross.
Luton had their second through Collins on 20 minutes, the striker sent clear by Andrew Shinnie to dink over Artur Krysiak, before the Hatters were in dreamland just four minutes later as Alan McCormack's stunning 25-yard volley flew in.
Town then turned on the style as Vassell added a clinical quickfire double on 36 and 38 minutes, before Yeovil won a penalty only for Marek Stech to save Khan's effort.
In the second half, Town's keeper made a stunning stop to deny Francois Zoko before Collins thumped in Luton's sixth and completed his treble from 25 yards on 66 minutes.
Yeovil immediately pulled one back, Zoko nodding in Ryan Dickson's cross, but in stoppage time home substitute Elliot Lee headed in brother Olly's free-kick for the eighth.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 4McCormackBooked at 41minsSubstituted forReaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Cuthbert
- 3Potts
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forMullinsat 75'minutes
- 17MpanzuBooked at 60mins
- 8Lee
- 44Sheehan
- 19CollinsSubstituted forLeeat 69'minutes
- 20Vassell
Substitutes
- 5Mullins
- 10Cook
- 16Rea
- 21Senior
- 22Gambin
- 36Shea
- 38Lee
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 2AlfeiBooked at 90mins
- 3Smith
- 6DaviesSubstituted forSowunmiat 45'minutes
- 11Dickson
- 8SmithBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSantosat 64'minutes
- 16Bailey
- 10Gray
- 24OlomolaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 71'minutes
- 13Zoko
- 7Khan
Substitutes
- 9Browne
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 17Sowunmi
- 23James
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 8,101
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 8, Yeovil Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 8, Yeovil Town 2. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Daniel Alfei (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Isaac Vassell (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Alfei (Yeovil Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Marek Stech.
Attempt saved. Jake Gray (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Glen Rea (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Gray (Yeovil Town).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Bailey (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Isaac Vassell (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
(Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marek Stech (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Johnny Mullins replaces Andrew Shinnie.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Olly Lee.
Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Olufela Olomola.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces James Collins.
Foul by Isaac Vassell (Luton Town).
Daniel Alfei (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
James Bailey (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 7, Yeovil Town 2. Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Dickson.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 7, Yeovil Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Glen Rea replaces Alan McCormack.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alefe Santos replaces Connor Smith.
Booking
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.