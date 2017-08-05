Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Middlesbrough

Leo Bonatini coolly puts Wolves ahead in front of a crowd of 29,692 at Molineux

Brazilian Leo Bonatini scored on his debut to give Wolves an opening-day Championship win against Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old striker, on loan from Al Hilal, pounced on a sloppy pass from defender Daniel Ayala and slotted a fine finish past Darren Randolph.

Boro forward Martin Braithwaite should have levelled at Molineux before the break, but headed wide while unmarked.

Britt Assombalonga was denied by goalkeeper John Ruddy as Boro pressed late on and Wolves held on for victory.

Wolves' new manager Nuno Espirito Santo handed starts to seven summer acquisitions, including the Championship's record signing Ruben Neves in midfield.

Finding a prolific striker was one of Nuno's priorities ahead of the campaign, after midfielder Dave Edwards and winger Helder Costa, missing through injury, topped Wolves' scoring charts last season.

And it was former Brazil under-17 player Bonatini who made the difference with the most composed of strikes after some terrible defending.

Ayala attempted to pass the ball to Ben Gibson, but it was woefully short allowing Bonatini to nip in and place his effort into the bottom corner.

Middlesbrough also struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17, scoring just 27 times as they were relegated from the Premier League.

New boss Garry Monk started three of his new forwards - Ashley Fletcher, Assombalonga and Denmark international Braithwaite - but they could not find a way through a resolute Wolves defence.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was a tough game and in the first half we played very well. We controlled the game and this is the way we should work.

"I think that we deserved the three points and we are pleased with the boys.

"We are still not the final product and every game will be better. This is the line that we want from the boys, always progress, always get better."

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk:

"In the first half Wolves were the better team and we made too many mistakes and obviously one of them led to a goal.

"But I thought we were the better team in the second half and we upped our level of urgency. We need that at the start of games.

"We had the best chances in the game and on any other day we could have taken one or two of them. That is football and is sometimes the way that it works out."