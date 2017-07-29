Scottish League Cup - Group B
Hearts2Dunfermline2
Dunfermline win 3-1 on penalties

Hearts 2-2 Dunfermline (1-3 pens)

By Tom English

BBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Joe Cardle scores
Joe Cardle's impressive strike brought Dunfermline level at Tynecastle

Hearts were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup after drawing with second-tier Dunfermline Athletic, who progress from round one as Group B winners.

Don Cowie's opener for Premiership Hearts was cancelled out by Joe Cardle's stylish finish.

Declan McManus fired the Pars in front but Isma Goncalves equalised before Dunfermline secured a bonus point by winning the penalty shoot-out.

Also in Group B, Peterhead beat Elgin City 3-0 to seal the runners-up spot.

However, the Blue Toon's hopes of going through as one of the four best second-placed teams depends on either Dundee or Dundee United sustaining a heavy defeat in Sunday's derby.

Ian Cathro
Ian Cathro has won eight of his 30 games in charge of Hearts

The contrasting form of both sides gave advance warning of what might happen at Tynecastle.

Dunfermline had put five on Peterhead earlier in the group whereas Hearts lost to them. Dunfermline scored six against Elgin whereas Hearts toiled for a 1-0 win. The visitors to Edinburgh were full of confidence; the hosts stymied by lack of pace, creativity, leadership and defensive stability.

What all of this means to head coach Ian Cathro's job is hard to know, but there were cries of "sacked in the morning" from the home support in the second half. What reason do they have to believe in him now? Cathro has been given time but nothing is improving. Those who were completely with him when he was appointed in December are deserting him fast, their faith exhausted.

Hearts, with only seven wins in 2017 so far, did take the lead when Cowie's angled shot from decent set-up play from Kyle Lafferty gave Cathro the beginning he was hoping for. The optimism was short-lived.

To be precise, it lasted eight minutes. John Souttar stood off Cardle and the winger took advantage, curling in a beauty past Jack Hamilton.

Hearts needed energy and trickery but the man they usually turn to, Jamie Walker, was not in the squad, left out for footballing reasons said his manager.

Amid speculation about a move to Rangers, Cathro remarked that Walker has shown a "drop-off" in performance level and focus.

It has to be said that Walker finished last season poorly and has not been good in the early games of this season either. He has one goal in his last 18 games for Hearts.

Dunfermline celebrate
Dunfermline ended Group B with two wins, two draws and two bonus points

The best chance the hosts had to go back in front came from a Dunfermline player - Callum Morris - who almost knocked one past his own goalkeeper only for Sean Murdoch to make a superb save.

Boos at the break for Hearts and then, early in the new half, a second goal for Dunfermline.

Panic-ridden defending was at the root of it, Souttar selling himself and opening up the space that Dunfermline executed with composure and precision. McManus received Callum Smith's pass and smashed in his third goal in four games in this competition.

Dunfermline were pushed back in the latter stages. As Hearts grew desperate they managed to cause the Championship side some bother, Nate Wedderburn and Cardle knocking efforts off the line in quick succession.

Hearts did get the equaliser when another deep cross sent into the Dunfermline box led to Goncalves bundling home and they could have pulled off a dramatic comeback in the dying seconds had substitute Cole Stockton not blasted wide on the turn from three yards out.

Dunfermline advanced even before the spot-kicks had taken place and Hearts were out. And how Tynecastle let Cathro know how they felt about it. Cathro cut a lonely figure at the end.

Hearts then added to the feeling of rancour inside the stadium when they lost the most meaningless of penalty shoot-outs. Jordan McGhee, Malaury Martin and Cowie could not even hit the target on a desperately bleak day. One wonders how many more of these experiences Cathro will be allowed.

At Borough Briggs, Paul Cairney struck an early opener for Peterhead and David McCracken headed their second before the break. Jamie Stevenson fired a third for the visitors after the break.

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 13Hamilton
  • 24McGhee
  • 4SouttarSubstituted forNowakat 53'minutes
  • 6Berra
  • 2Smith
  • 8BuabenSubstituted forStocktonat 60'minutes
  • 15Cowie
  • 30Brandon
  • 10Sutchuin-DjoumSubstituted forMartinat 75'minutes
  • 9Lafferty
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 3Smith-Brown
  • 16Randall
  • 19Nowak
  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 25Currie
  • 31Noring

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 15Paton
  • 8WedderburnBooked at 55mins
  • 11CardleSubstituted forMvotoat 88'minutes
  • 9McManus
  • 23SmithSubstituted forLochheadat 66'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 13Splaine
  • 14Talbot
  • 18Duthie
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
8,404

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2(1), Dunfermline Athletic 2(3).

Attempt saved. Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Heart of Midlothian 2(1), Dunfermline Athletic 2(3).

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot is too high. Don Cowie should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2(1), Dunfermline Athletic 2(3). Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot is high and wide to the right. Malaury Martin should be disappointed.

Penalty saved! Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2(1), Dunfermline Athletic 2(2). Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2(2). Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot is too high. Jordan McGhee should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2(1). Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Heart of Midlothian 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lewis Martin.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Joe Cardle.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Brandon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic).

Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Malaury Martin replaces Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum.

Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).

Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Heart of Midlothian).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Scott Lochhead replaces Calum Smith.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk44001311212
2Inverness CT42115328
3Stirling42116517
4Brechin401319-82
5Forfar4013310-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42201331010
2Peterhead43017619
3Hearts42117437
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin4004213-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee33007169
3Raith Rovers42029546
4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian43101311210
2Ross County422080810
3Arbroath412167-16
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa401328-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001531212
2Kilmarnock43019369
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic4013210-82
5Dumbarton401328-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001221012
2Morton42118628
3Queen's Park42119907
4Edinburgh City4013312-92
5Berwick401347-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton422011659
2Albion413012937
3Queen of Sth41306427
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir401339-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle431092710
3St Mirren42029726
4Airdrieonians4103410-63
5Stranraer4004412-80
View full Scottish League Cup tables

