Sunderland 1-1 Derby County

Lewis Grabban joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Bournemouth last month

Sunderland came from behind to earn a point as they began life back in the Championship with a draw against Derby.

The Black Cats finished bottom of the Premier League last season to end a 10-year stay in the top flight and fell behind when Bradley Johnson fired home.

Summer signing Lewis Grabban equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time after Jacob Butterfield handled.

Both sides could have won it, with Grabban hitting the post from 18 yards while Derby's Chris Martin fired over.

Substitute David Nugent also had a late chance to earn the Rams all three points but could not connect cleanly with a volley.

A point means Sunderland remain without a league win in August for seven years.

But after winning only six Premier League games last season, new boss Simon Grayson would have been encouraged by their start.

The Black Cats, who included six new signings in their starting line-up and midfielder Darron Gibson on the bench after he was filmed appearing to criticise his team-mates last weekend, were on top early on but fell behind to Derby's first attack when Johnson converted Johnny Russell's low cross from three yards.

But Sunderland hit back and saw Scott Carson brilliantly tip over Lee Cattermole's fiercely-hit half-volley before Grabban coolly beat the Rams keeper from the spot.

Derby, who gave starts to summer signings Curtis Davies, Andre Wisdom and Tom Huddlestone on his return to the club from Hull, controlled much of the second half but neither side could find a winner.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson:

"It is going to be a slow process but we've got to take positive steps and tonight we gave ourselves the platform to build up.

"I haven't got a magic wand, I can't suddenly turn this club into a real positive, happy-go-lucky club playing free-flowing football - they've got to earn the right but it's about taking those small steps.

"I am disappointed we conceded the goal but the biggest thing was we didn't crumble. Maybe this time last year the team might have gone under but they got back on the front foot and asked lots of questions."

Derby manager Gary Rowett:

"We just couldn't find that final finish. Chris Martin missed one when you'd perhaps have expected him to do better, and David Nugent also missed a great chance.

"I just felt we needed to be braver in the first half - we weren't brave enough and we looked a little nervy. But in the second half we showed a bit more composure.

"I can't really argue with the penalty. I'm not going to stand here and say it wasn't a penalty, but it certainly wasn't intentional. He'd moved his arm towards the ball so I can understand why it was given."