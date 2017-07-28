BBC Sport - Euro 2017 highlights: Scotland out of Euros despite stunning Spain

Highlights: Scotland out despite victory

Scotland stun Spain 1-0 but miss out on a place in the Euro 2017 quarter-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Scotland 1-0 Spain

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

