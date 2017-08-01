EFL 2017-18 quiz: Test your transfer knowledge before season starts
-
- From the section Football
An ex-England captain, a former Lance Bombardier in the Army and the most expensive signing in Championship history.
There has been plenty of EFL activity in the transfer window so far this summer and expect plenty more moves before deadline day arrives on 31 August.
With the new season starting on Friday, how well do you know your EFL transfers? Try your luck with our quiz...
Sorry, this content is no longer available.