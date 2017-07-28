Ashley Fletcher: Middlesbrough sign West Ham United striker for £6.5m

Ashley Fletcher had a successful loan spell at Barnsley in 2015-16

Middlesbrough have signed West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher on a four-year deal for £6.5m.

Fletcher, 21, left the Hammers' training camp in Germany on Thursday to begin talks with the Championship club.

Boro have now spent about £30m on strikers this summer, having already added Britt Assombalonga and Martin Braithwaite to their squad.

Fletcher, who joined West Ham from Manchester United in 2016, scored once in 20 games for the Hammers.

While on loan with Barnsley in 2015-16, Fletcher scored eight goals in 27 appearances for the Tykes as they won promotion to the Championship.

