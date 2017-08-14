Dennis Bergkamp goal for Arsenal v Newcastle voted Premier League's best

Media playback is not supported on this device Bergkamp's strike v Newcastle is your favourite Premier League goal

Dennis Bergkamp's goal for Arsenal against Newcastle in 2002 has been chosen as the best in Premier League history by BBC Sport readers.

The Dutchman's sublime turn and finish came in a 2-0 win at St James' Park - and with 31% of votes it topped our poll, just pipping Tony Yeboah's wonder strike for Leeds against Wimbledon in 1995.

There have been more than 25,000 goals since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

We selected one from each of the 25 seasons and broke the votes down into five-year periods (1992-93 - 1996-97, 1997-98 - 2001-02, 2002-03 - 2006-07, 2007-08 - 2011-12, 2012-13 - 2016-17), with one goal selected from each campaign.

The five winners went into a final vote, with Bergkamp emerging victorious. You can watch his strike at the top of this page.

'It was a piece of magic'

On 2 March 2002, Bergkamp turned Newcastle defender Nikos Dabizas and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Shay Given.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, former Republic of Ireland international Given said: "I was relaxed watching Match of the Day and saw that goal had been voted the best. Out of all the goals, it had to be the one against me.

"The whole build-up to the goal - Viera to Bergkamp, to Pires, back to Bergkamp - before we could blink it was in the back of the net.

"It was a piece of magic. The finish was good and the touch was unbelievable. You'll never see one like that again in the Premier League."

Fancy more Premier League nostalgia?

The Premier League turns 25 on Tuesday, 15 August - and to mark the occasion there will be two special Rewind programmes on the website and the Red Button.

At 14:55 BST watch the Premier League's first match in full as we relive Sheffield United v Manchester United on the website and the Red Button - plus there will be a full live text commentary with clips of numerous goals from the opening afternoon.

And at 22:00 BST watch the first Match of the Day, hosted by Des Lynam and featuring guests Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker, on the Red Button and the website.

How each five-year vote broke down

Tony Yeboah won the first vote - for the seasons 1992-93 to 1996-97 - for his stunning strike for Leeds against Wimbledon in September 1995.

The second was won by Bergkamp's spectacular goal for Arsenal at Newcastle in March 2002.

The third, covering 2002-03 until 2006-07, was won by another Arsenal player, Thierry Henry, for his solo effort against rivals Tottenham in November 2002.

Wayne Rooney took the fourth for his overhead kick against Manchester City in February 2011.

The fifth vote was won by Jack Wilshere for the brilliant Arsenal team move against Norwich in October 2013.