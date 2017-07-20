Garry Monk: Middlesbrough still a work in progress for new season

Garry Monk joined Middlesbrough in June after a spell in charge of Leeds United

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk says there is still work to be done to prepare his new-look squad for the start of the Championship campaign.

Monk has signed five players, including £15m striker Britt Assombalonga, while Jordan Rhodes and Viktor Fischer are among those to have left the club.

Boro start the new season away to Wolves on 5 August.

"There are a lot of elements to be put right and that's not an easy task," 38-year-old Monk told BBC Tees.

"It's a new group with work to be done, there's a new manager with new ideas, off back of the season [relegated from the Premier League] that we've just had.

"It's important to get a good competitive squad that can do well in this league because it's a such a long season.

"We're not thinking of anything else other than being ready for that first game against Wolves."

Monk was appointed by Boro last month after parting company with former club Leeds United.