John Marquis: Doncaster Rovers striker signs new deal

John Marquis' goal return last season was the best of his professional career

Striker John Marquis has signed a new contract with Doncaster Rovers, keeping him at the club until 2020.

The 25-year-old finished as League Two's highest goalscorer last season, with 26, as Rovers won promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

That form earned Marquis, who joined the club from Millwall last summer, the League Two player of the year award.

"I always wanted to stay. I am very happy to get the deal done," Marquis told the club website.