Stranraer 1-4 St Mirren

St Mirren's Lewis Morgan (centre) celebrates his goal with Ross Stewart (left) and Gregor Buchanan

St Mirren manager Jack Ross is adamant he is happy at the club despite reported summer interest from Dundee.

Ross's side started the season with a 4-1 win away to Stranraer in League Cup Group H; Gavin Reilly, Ross Stewart, Lewis Morgan and Gregor Buchanan all scoring after Scott Agnew's opener.

That puts them above group favourites Partick Thistle, who lost on penalties to Livingston after a 1-1 draw.

"I really do love my job here," Ross told BBC Scotland.

"I was completely content in the job I had before I left and it was the same when I came back from holiday.

"I love the environment I work in, I've got a good relationship with the board, the chairman, I've a bond with my players. I brought players here on the basis of me being here and trying to improve them.

"We created a mood of optimism last season, we want to continue that, we want to take this club to the Premier League. When I do that I might be satisfied then."

Thistle got off to a good start against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena when Chris Erskine gave them the lead in 14 minutes.

Keaghan Jacobs scored a second half equaliser, and goalkeeper Neil Alexander saved three penalties as they earned a bonus point in the shoot-out, winning 3-1.

That means St Mirren lead Livingston by one point going into Tuesday's match between the pair.

Saints manager Ross is hopeful of signing new players as he targets promotion to the top flight.

"Promotion is the aim, it has to be," he said. "It's not being overly optimistic or arrogant, you have to have a cause and a goal.

"It's still a difficult division, we still have a big club in Dundee United, Falkirk who have competed there or thereabouts for promotion in recent years, and Inverness who have come down.

"I still think we can do with one or two [players], one in the forward area, probably one defensively, and we're working on that. But we have a good squad at present."