Nathaniel Chalobah: Watford sign midfielder from Chelsea on five-year deal

Nathaniel Chalobah
Chalobah has played 97 times for England at youth level

Watford have signed midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was part of the England Under-21 side that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in Poland last month.

Chalobah played 10 times as Chelsea won the Premier League last season.

He spent 2012-13 on loan at Watford, making 42 appearances for the Hornets, and has had five other loan spells, most recently with Napoli.

