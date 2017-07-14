Kyle Walker: Man City sign right-back from Tottenham for £45m plus add-ons

Kyle Walker has won 27 caps for England

Manchester City have completed the signing of Tottenham and England right-back Kyle Walker for an initial £45m.

Walker, who has 27 caps and spent eight seasons at Spurs has signed a five-year deal with City.

The deal, which comes to £50m including £5m of add-ons, could make him the most expensive English player ever.

"I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," said Walker. "Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world."

Walker, who joined Spurs from Sheffield United in 2009 and made 183 Premier League appearances, added: "I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

The 27-year-old, who will wear the number two shirt, is expected to travel with City on Monday for their tour of the USA.

City boss Guardiola released three full-backs at the end of last season, including both right-sided players - Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

He missed out on the signing of free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian joining Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

Walker, selected in the 2016-17 Premier League team of the year, is City's third signing of the summer, after the arrivals of midfielder Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Highest initial transfer fees paid by Premier League clubs this summer so far. Some are subject to rise

Kyle Walker - the stats

Walker made five assists in the Premier League season last season, the joint-most in the division alongside Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier

Walker made 31 league starts under Mauricio Pochettino last season as Tottenham recorded their highest top-flight finish since the 1962-63 season.

Walker made 31 league starts under Mauricio Pochettino last season as Tottenham recorded their highest top-flight finish since the 1962-63 season.

Walker also ranked highly among chances created by defenders and his 75 dribbles attempted was only less than Cherries full-back Smith (87) and Watford's Jose Holebas (88).

Reaction

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on Twitter:

Kyle Walker becomes the world's most expensive defender at £50m plus. Imagine how much he would cost if he could cross the ball.

Former Spurs midfielder and Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas‏ on Twitter:

I think it's great business for City. I am surprised Spurs are selling to a direct competitor.

He's been a huge part of why Spurs have had one of, or the best defence in the league for two years.

Walker adds to 'crazy' transfer window

Premier League clubs' spending has already surpassed £500m since the end of last season, with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez calling this summer's transfer window "a little bit crazy".

"Every Premier League club now has more money and are willing to spend that on players," said Chris Stenson, a senior consultant from Deloitte's sports business group.

"It is the wealthiest league in the world and increasing its value makes it more attractive to sponsors and commercial partners.

"So far we estimate Premier League clubs have spent about £500m in the transfer window, compared with £340m at the equivalent stage last year."

