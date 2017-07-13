Dundee sign up midfielder Glen Kamara after Arsenal release

Glen Kamara in action for Southend
Kamara spent time on loan at Southend in 2016 and with Colchester last season

Dundee have signed Finland Under-21 midfielder Glen Kamara on a two-year deal.

Kamara, 21, has been on trial at Dens Park for two weeks, featuring in friendly victories over St Mirren, Arbroath and Brechin City.

He arrives from Arsenal where he spent five years in the academy system.

Kamara made one appearance for the London club, a League Cup start in 2015, and has had loan spells with Southend and Colchester.

