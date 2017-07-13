Leeds sign Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski on four-year contracts

Samuel Saiz was in impressive form in the Segunda Division last season

Leeds United have completed the signing of midfielder Samuel Saiz from SD Huesca on a four-year contract.

The two clubs announced on Monday they had agreed an undisclosed fee and the 26-year-old has now agreed personal terms and completed a medical.

Meanwhile, Macedonia international Ezgjan Alioski has also signed a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee and joins from FC Lugano.

The 25-year-old scored 17 goals for the Swiss top-flight side last season.

Saiz, a former Real Madrid trainee, scored 12 goals in 42 appearances in Spain's second tier last season, having joined Huesca from Atletico Madrid in March 2016.

The two new signings are Leeds' eighth and ninth additions of the summer.

Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Madger Gomes, Pontus Jansson, Matuesz Klich, Hadi Sacko and Felix Wiedwald have also joined the club during the summer.

Bellusci set to leave

Giuseppe Bellusci last played a competitive game for Leeds in April 2016, under Steve Evans

Meanwhile, full-back Giuseppe Bellusci has no future at the club, according to head coach Thomas Christiansen.

The 27-year-old did not feature for the Championship side last season and was loaned out to Serie A club Empoli.

"Bellusci is already out," Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds after the club's 2-0 pre-season friendly win at North Ferriby United on Wednesday.

"The situation was not easy but we understood that it was best for the team and the club."