Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie join Middlesbrough for undisclosed fees

Boro have signed Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie before their training camp in Portugal

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Jonny Howson from Norwich and defender Cyrus Christie from Derby County for undisclosed fees.

Howson, 29, joined the Canaries from Leeds in January 2012 and scored 23 goals in 188 first-team appearances.

Republic of Ireland international Christie, 24, played 119 Rams games after leaving Coventry in July 2014.

The pair are Garry Monk's first signings since replacing Aitor Karanka as Boro boss.

Morley-born Howson previously played 193 games, scoring 28 goals, for boyhood club Leeds and also was part of Norwich's 2015 play-off final winning side that beat Boro at Wembley.

Christie has made 10 appearances for his country, scoring twice.

The length of neither contract has been revealed.

