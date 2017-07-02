Jay Rodriguez: West Brom sign striker from Southampton in £12m deal

Jay Rodriguez (centre) made his England debut against Chile in November 2013

West Bromwich Albion have signed England striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for a fee of about £12m.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries in his five years at Saints, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances.

His most prolific season was 2013-14, when he scored 15 Premier League goals and made his only England appearance.

"After one or two 'near misses' I'm absolutely buzzing to be here," Rodriguez - a long-term target for boss Tony Pulis - told the club website.

"The most important thing for any player is to be wanted - and Tony Pulis and Albion have made it clear just how much they have wanted me to join. That's fantastic for any footballer to hear.

"I'm genuinely delighted to be joining a club of Albion's stature. The team is full of top players and it's pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads."

Rodriguez missed the entire 2014-15 season after a serious knee injury and then had ankle surgery in November 2015, making only 16 appearances that season, before netting six goals in 34 appearances last season.

The Burnley-born forward, who left his home town club for Southampton in a reported £7m move in 2012, made his international debut against Chile in November 2013 and was in contention for England's World Cup squad before his knee injury in April 2014.

