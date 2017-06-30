Nathan Ake: Bournemouth sign Chelsea defender for a club record fee

Nathan Ake made 17 appearances for Chelsea in four years at the club

Bournemouth have signed defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The Netherlands international, 22, had a spell on loan with the Cherries last season and scored three goals in 12 games before being recalled.

The fee, reported to be £20m, breaks Bournemouth's previous record - the £15m paid to Liverpool for winger Jordon Ibe in July 2016.

Ake has signed a long-term deal and is the Cherries' third summer signing.

England striker Jermain Defoe signed on Thursday from Sunderland and Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrived from Chelsea in May.

Ake joined Chelsea in 2012 and made 17 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Watford in the Premier League.

"I had a great time last season so I'm really happy to be back," said Ake. "The fans haven't seen the best of me yet."

Ake, who moved to Chelsea from Dutch side Feyenoord aged 16, has two caps for Netherlands and made his debut in a friendly against Morocco in June.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "Nathan is an outstanding young player with a fantastic attitude and a great desire to learn and develop.

"He has a very bright future ahead of him and I'm very pleased to say that future is here."

