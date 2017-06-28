Birmingham City: Kevin Bond reunited with Harry Redknapp as his assistant

Kevin Bond (left) has been a regular colleague of Harry Redknapp, who began his playing career at West Ham in 1965 as a team-mate of Kevin's dad John

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has completed his management team for the 2017-18 season by appointing Kevin Bond as his new number two.

Bond, 59, the son of former Blues manager John Bond, will be working alongside Redknapp for the fifth time.

He previously worked with Redknapp at Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers.

Bond arrives on a one-year deal, the same as Redknapp, after Steve Cotterill decided to turn down the job.

Bond will work with Blues first-team coach Paul Groves, goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock and head professional development coach Lee Carsley.

Paul Robinson, the club's longest-serving player at 38, has also been offered another new one-year player-coach contract.

Bond returns to the Midlands for the first time since he spent four months across the second city at Aston Villa, as assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo, prior to the Italian's sacking in October 2016.

Redknapp's rapport with the Bond family goes back to the beginning of his playing career at West Ham United in 1965, when he was a team-mate of John Bond, who later managed Blues from January 1986 to May 1987.