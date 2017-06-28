Josh Ezewele: AFC Fylde sign Kidderminster Harriers full-back on one-year deal

AFC Fylde
AFC Fylde were National League North champions in 2016-17

Newly promoted National League side AFC Fylde have signed full-back Josh Ezewele from Kidderminster Harriers.

Ezewele, 20, joins on a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months and is Fylde's sixth summer signing.

He started his career at West Brom but failed to make a first-team appearance before moving to Yeovil in July 2016.

The defender will link up again with Kidderminster team-mates Jordan Tunnicliffe and Zaine Francis-Angol, who have also joined the Coasters.

