Bradley Dack: Blackburn Rovers sign Gillingham midfielder for £750,000

Bradley Dack
Bradley Dack (left) in action against Tottenham in last season's EFL Cup

Blackburn Rovers have signed attacking midfielder Bradley Dack for £750,000 from League One rivals Gillingham on an initial three-year deal.

The 23-year-old had spent all of his senior career with the Gills, scoring 38 goals in 185 games for the club.

The fee does not include add-ons, while Dack's contract has the option of a further year at Ewood Park.

He helped the Kent side gain promotion to the third tier in the 2012-13 season and scored six times last term.

