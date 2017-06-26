Millwall: Jed Wallace & George Saville join from Wolves

Jed Wallace has made 35 appearances for Millwall across two loan spells at the Den

Millwall have signed midfielders Jed Wallace and George Saville from fellow Championship club Wolves, both for an undisclosed fee on three-year deals.

Wallace helped the Lions win promotion from League One last season after signing on loan in January.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves from Portsmouth in May 2015, making 30 league appearances for the club.

Saville, 24, made 15 appearances for the Lions after joining on a three-month loan deal in October 2015.

He made his Football League debut for the club in March 2013 after joining on loan from Chelsea, before then signing for Wolves in August 2014.

Meanwhile, Wolves have opted not to take up the one-year option on the contract of defender Silvio, who will officially leave the club when his current deal expires at the end of June.

Injury-hit Silvio, 29, made only five appearances after joining Wolves last July from Atletico Madrid.

